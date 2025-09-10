Salt Lake Bees First Annual "Bee Charitable" Night at The Ballpark at America First Square
Published on September 10, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Miller Sports + Entertainment and the Salt Lake Bees are hosting their first "Bee Charitable" night on Friday, September 12. Eight different non-profit organizations will be presented with grants during the game and kids from the different non-profits will participate as an honorary grounds crew member, PA announcer, broadcaster and more.
A total of $178,500 will be donated to the eight non-profit organizations in attendance in partnership with America First Credit Union, LiveView Technologies, Mountainland Supply and Larry H. Miller Senior Health. Organizations include:
Special Olympics
First Tee Utah
Utah Food Bank
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake
Senior Charity Care
Utah Foster Care
Wasatch Adaptive Sports
Huntsman Cancer Institute
Fans can purchase tickets here.
WHEN: Friday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: The Ballpark at America First Square, 11111 Ballpark Drive, South
