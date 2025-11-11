Two Salt Lake Bees Employees Win 2025 MiLB Awards

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that Salt Lake Bees' Chris Simonsen has been named 2025 Pacific Coast League Clubhouse Attendant of the Year, and Brian Soukup has been named 2025 Head Groundskeeper of the Year.

The winners of the groundskeeper and clubhouse attendant awards were determined through surveys of league managers, players and executives conducted throughout the season, along with input from a nominating committee.

"Simonsen and Soukup couldn't be more deserving of these awards," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "They were both integral to our successful first season at The Ballpark at America First Square, providing the best experience for our players on and off the field. Their attention to detail is unmatched."

Simonsen has spent nearly seven years with the Salt Lake Bees, serving as the visiting clubhouse manager in 2019 until his promotion to clubhouse manager in 2023. Before joining the Bees, he worked as the equipment manager for the Salt Lake City Stars.

"Simonsen is extremely deserving of this honor and recognition from Minor League Baseball," said Derek Amicone, senior director of baseball operations for the Salt Lake Bees. "Simonsen does an outstanding job of making sure the players, staff, umpires, visitors and families have everything they need to have an exceptional experience with the Salt Lake Bees."

Soukup has spent more than a decade with the Bees, overseeing Smith's Ballpark from 2012-2024 and The Ballpark at America First Square from its groundbreaking through the club's inaugural season at the new venue in 2025. Soukup joined the Bees in 2012 after two seasons as head groundskeeper for the Altoona Curve. Since beginning his career in field operations in 2005, he has worked with the Akron RubberDucks, Albuquerque Isotopes, Philadelphia Phillies and Charleston RiverDogs. He also managed the playing surface at Camelback Ranch, the spring training home of the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Brian is one of the best groundskeepers in baseball and we are honored to have him leading our grounds crew," said Salt Lake Bees Manager Keith Johnson. "Nobody takes more pride in their playing surface than him. He is dedicated to honing his craft and it shows by how well the surface plays and how well maintained it is."







