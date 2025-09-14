Taylor Ties Career Franchise Stolen Base Record, Tacoma Wins, 9-5, Over Salt Lake

Published on September 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (82/61-44/24) tallied 19 hits to defeat the Salt Lake Bees (62-80-/33-35) 9-5 in game five of the series on Saturday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, 4.0 games ahead of Round Rock.

The Rainiers snagged a 2-0 lead, sending seven to the plate in the top of the first inning. Samad Taylor led off the game with a walk then promptly swiped his 42nd base of the season. With the steal, Taylor successfully tied the career franchise record in stolen bases with 92 steals in a Rainiers uniform. Taylor tied Dell Alston's 92 steals that has stood as the record since 1980. Cade Marlowe then worked a one-out walk to station two. Ben Williamson put Tacoma on the board with an RBI single to score Taylor. Miles Mastrobuoni drove in Marlowe with an RBI single of his own and Tacoma led, 2-0.

The Bees took the advantage in the home half of the inning. Nelson Rada led off with a single followed by a double from Chad Stevens. Carter Kieboom scored both with a single to tie the game at two. Matthew Lugo came to the plate and cranked a two-run homer to left to give the Bees a 4-2 lead.

Tacoma tied the game in the top of the fourth inning at four apiece. Marlowe worked a one-out walk to reach then was brought in on a two-run blast to right field from Leody Taveras. With Taveras' second homer of the week and 10th with Tacoma, the Rainiers tied the game at four.

In the top of the sixth inning, Tacoma regained the advantage. Rhylan Thomas led off with a double (24) then was brought in to score on an RBI single from Williamson to put the Rainiers back on top, 5-4. Mastrobuoni singled for his second hit of the night before Spencer Packard came to the plate and brought in Williamson with a single of his own. The Rainiers extended a 6-4 lead.

The Bees got within a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Zach Humphreys crushed a solo homer to leadoff the frame. Tacoma quickly countered in the top of the seventh inning, bringing in another insurance run. With two runners in scoring position, Marlowe hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Taylor from third to extend the lead to 7-5.

In the eighth, the Rainiers loaded the bases after a single from Mastrobuoni along with walks from Hunt and Packard. Victor Labrada worked a bases-loaded walk to put Tacoma up by three. One more insurance run came in to score in the top of the ninth to pad the lead. Marlowe led off with a single then swiped second (10) and third (11) to now put him two away from tying the career franchise stolen base record. With a single from Taveras, Marlowe came in to score to put Tacoma up 9-5. Troy Taylor came in for the ninth inning and posted a pair of strikeouts to secure the 9-5 final and Tacoma took their third-consecutive win over Salt Lake.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Samad Taylor tied Tacoma's franchise career stolen bases record with his 92nd steal of his Rainiers' career in the first inning on Saturday...he has matched the 92 that Dell Alston stole from 1978-80...Taylor's 158 steals at Triple-A since 2022 (including time with Buffalo and Omaha) are the most in the circuit...Cade Marlowe also stole a pair of bases on Saturday night, putting him at 90 in his career with Tacoma...his 90 thefts are the third-most in franchise history, trailing only Alston and Taylor Tacoma's 19 hits are the second-most they have recorded in a single game this season, five short of the 24 they collected on May 28 against Salt Lake...the Rainiers are the only Triple-A team this season to record at least 19 hits in multiple games against the same team this season Of Tacoma's 31 runs this week against Salt Lake, 20 of them have been driven in with two outs...Tacoma has driven in 135 runs against the Bees this season, 68 of which have come with two outs...the Rainiers' 68 two-out RBI against Salt Lake are the most for any Triple-A team against a single opponent this season







