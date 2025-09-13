Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 9/12 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (10-6, 4.23) vs. Salt Lake RHP Brett Kerry (7-8, 7.50)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

DEL RHP Casey Legumina - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up their first win of the series in Salt Lake, taking down the Bees by a 7-4 final score on Thursday night...Tacoma scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning as Samad Taylor hit an RBI double...the Bees took their first lead of the day as they scored a run in the third and fourth innings to lead 2-1...Ben Williamson put the Rainiers back on top with a two-run home run to right field to get back in front 3-2...the Bees tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-3 game...Tacoma took the lead for good in the top of the seventh inning on a Leody Taveras solo home run to right field to put Tacoma on top 4-3...the Rainiers added two more in the eighth on a two-run single by Taveras...the Bees got one run back in the bottom of the eighth to make it 6-4, but the Rainiers responded with one more run in the top of the ninth as Jack López drive in Tacoma's final run in the 7-4 victory.

I LOVE THE 80's: Thursday's victory was Tacoma's 80th win of the season...it's the sixth time Tacoma has won 80 games since becoming a Mariners' affiliate in 1995, and the 12th time in franchise history...the Rainiers, who won 82 games in 2024, have won 80 games in consecutive seasons for just the second time in franchise history, with the only other occasion coming in the first three years of the franchise, when Manager Red Davis led the Tacoma Giants to 80-win campaigns from 1960-62, winning 81, 97 and 81 games, respectively.

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole another base on Thursday, making him 27-for-28 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year...Taveras has been successful in each of his last 26 attempts...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 26 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing the 27 steals from Jersey Shore's John Spikerman, who is 30-for-30 on the season...Taveras' 26 steals in that time are the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 29 thefts by Albuquerque's Braiden Ward.

DÍAZ BUMP DAY: LHP Jhonathan Díaz will make his 25th start of the season with the Rainiers tonight...in his last start on Saturday (Sept 6) against Reno, Díaz threw 7.0 innings of shutout baseball, logging his 11th quality start of the season, the most of any Triple-A pitcher this season and tied for the fourth-most among all minor league arms...the 11 quality starts match the most by a Rainier over the last two seasons, as Casey Lawrence pitched 11 quality starts in 2024 and Darren McCaughan threw 11 in 2023...the last Rainier with 12 quality starts in a season was Jordan Pries, who logged 15 in 2014...the last Rainier lefty with at least 11 quality starts in a season was Luke French, who had 12 in 2010...Díaz has not allowed a walk in each of his last three starts, the second-longest streak by a Rainier starter this season, trailing only the four-game streak that Díaz saw from June 25-July 12.

RHYLAN IN THE RECORD BOOK: OF Rhylan Thomas logged another hit on Thursday night, giving him 166 on the season, the most in the PCL...Thomas' 166 hits are good for the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history...Thomas is just the second Rainier since the 2000 season to climb into the franchise's top-10 in single season hits, the other being Jeremy Reed, who tallied 169 hits in 2007...the Rainiers' single-season record is 210, accomplished by Jesus Alou in 1963...as Thomas climbs the leaderboard, next up on the list are the 169 hits that Reed recorded in 2007...after that is Gil Garrido, who had 170 hits in 1963.

MAGIC NUMBERS: With only nine games remaining in the regular season, the Rainiers' magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half Championship is six...the Rainiers currently have a 4.0 game lead on Sacramento and a 4.5 game lead on El Paso and Round Rock...should all three of those teams win all of their remaining games, they would each finish with 47 wins...should the Rainiers reach 47 wins in the Second Half, they would have a head-to-head tiebreaker over El Paso (10-5) and Round Rock (7-5) but would have not the tiebreaker over Sacramento by way of having the better record over the final 20 games of the regular season...should Sacramento win their remaining games, they would finish the final 20 games at 14-6, and if Tacoma were to tie at 47 wins, they would be at 12-8, meaning they would need to reach 48 wins, six more than they currently have.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 313 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: Harry Ford played the hero for the Mariners as they scored a 7-6 walk-off victory in 12 innings over the Los Angeles Angels...Seattle took a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Angels tied the game in the fifth...both sides scored a run in the 11th inning, but Ford hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Jorge Polanco for the second run of the 12th, giving Seattle the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.