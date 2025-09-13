Rainiers Ride Six-Run First to 10-5 Win Over Bees

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a 10-5 loss on Friday night after Tacoma came racing out of the gate with six runs in the first to tie the series at two games apiece.

Tacoma Rainiers 10, Salt Lake Bees 5

WP: Domingo Gonzalez (1 - 0)

LP: Brett Kerry (7 - 9)

Game Summary

Tacoma jumped all over Salt Lake in the opening frame, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs on six hits. Samad Taylor singled and stole second before scoring on a Rhylan Thomas double, while RBI knocks from Leody Taveras, Spencer Packard, Blake Hunt, and Victor Labrada capped off the inning to give the Rainiers a commanding 6-0 lead.

The Bees got on the board in the third inning with a rally of their own. After a walk to Tucker Flint and a single from Nelson Rada, Chad Stevens doubled home two runs with a groundball down the right field line. Denzer Guzman followed with a two-run single that dropped into left, trimming the deficit to 6-4.

Tacoma answered right back in the fourth as a walk and bunt single set the table for Ben Williamson, who tripled down the left-field line to bring in two more runs and extend the lead to 8-4. The Rainiers continued to add on with solo home runs from Blake Hunt in the fifth and Cade Marlowe in the sixth, pushing the advantage to 10-4.

Ben Gamel provided the lone late spark for Salt Lake, launching a solo home run in the eighth inning, his sixth of the season, for the Bees only run outside of the third inning. The blast cut the deficit to 10-5, but the gap proved too much to overcome as Tacoma evened the series with a Friday night victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its second straight game which evened the series at two games apiece putting the season-series between the two at 13-3 in favor of the Rainiers.

The Bees allowed 10 runs and 12 hits to Tacoma on Friday night marking the 32nd time this season Salt Lake has allowed double-digit runs, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League with Reno.

Ben Gamel gave the Bees their third straight game with a home run as the team has gone deep in six of the last seven games as he went 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. It marked Gamel's second game in a row with a home run after going yard in Wednesday's game being the second time this season he has homered in consecutive games (6/19-20 vs SAC).

Nelson Rada extended his hitting streak to a season-long seven games, surpassing his previous high of six set from August 3-9. He went 2-for-4 for his 12th multi-hit performance and scored for the fourth straight game. During his hit streak, Rada is batting .345 with five runs, four RBI, two doubles, a triple, and an .838 OPS. Rada also carries an 18-game on-base streak marking the longest active streak for Salt Lake and ranks as the ninth best currently in the PCL.

Denzer Guzmán went 2-for-4 with two RBI, recording his ninth multi-hit game and seventh multi-RBI effort of the season. He has thrived at The Ballpark at America First Square, batting .329 (26-for-79) with 19 of his 21 RBI and 23 of his 26 runs scored coming at home, while carrying a 1.052 OPS in his home park.

Brandon Drury went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games, one shy of his season-high set August 2-9. He's off to a strong start in September, batting .412 with five RBI and a .973 OPS through five games this month.

Chad Stevens went 1-for-5 with a two-run double down the right-field line, his 22nd of the season, while recording his 17th multi-RBI game--the most among active players. The knock marked his 124th hit of the year, now two away from tying the Bees 2024 leader in Jordyn Adams while marking ninth-most in the PCL and part of a group of 11 players with at least 120 hits. Stevens is also one of just five players across Triple-A--and four in the PCL--to reach 120 hits, 20 doubles, and 20 stolen bases, joining Tacoma's Rhylan Thomas and Samad Taylor, Lehigh Valley's Justin Crawford, and El Paso's Clay Dungan.

Carter Kieboom continued to swing a hit bat going 1-for-4 to hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games dating back to August 13. Since then, Kieboom is batting .411 with extra base hits, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .993 OPS ranking third in the PCL with 39 hits since that date trailing Luis Campusano of El Paso (40) and Rhylan Thomas of Tacoma (42).

Brett Kerry suffered his first loss since August 9, working five innings and allowing nine runs on 10 hits, both his highest totals since August 3 at Oklahoma City.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Tacoma gear up for game five on Saturday night at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.