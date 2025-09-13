Isotopes Shut Out Chihuahuas, 9-0, In Shortened Game

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes connected on 11 hits over six frames while Gabriel Hughes tossed 5.0 shutout innings as Albuquerque won, 9-0, after the game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to heavy rain Friday night at Southwest University Park.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the 25th shortened game in Isotopes history and the fourth this season, the second-most in a campaign (most 2021, five). Other shortened games in 2025: May 13 vs. Tacoma (poor air quality), June 10 vs. Oklahoma City (rain) and September 6 vs. Round Rock (rain).

-It's the first shortened game against the Chihuahuas since July 2, 2024, at El Paso when the contest was called in the bottom of the seventh (5-2 win).

-Tonight is the shortest Isotopes game (five and a half innings completed) since finishing five full innings on July 8, 2021, at Round Rock (7-6 loss).

-Gabriel Hughes spun 5.0 shutout frames, the 12th complete game shutout in Isotopes history since 2005 and first since Riley Smith on June 18, 2022, vs. Salt Lake (7.0 IP, 4 H, 7 K).

-It's also the sixth in Triple-A this season and second in the PCL (other: Las Vegas' Kade Morris at Sugar Land June 19; 7.0 IP). Four of the six complete game shutouts were 5.0 innings while the other two were 7.0 innings.

-It's also the second shutout of the season by the Isotopes (other: May 25 at Reno, 14-0) and third all-time against the Chihuahuas (May 2, 2017, at El Paso, 5-0).

-Additionally, it's the second shortened-game shutout in the all-time series against El Paso (also: July 3, 2021, in Albuquerque, 16-0 loss, 5 innings).

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 with his 16th homer of the year and three RBI to extend his on-base streak to 28 games. During streak is slashing .372/.478/.660 with seven doubles, one triple, six homers, 19 RBI and 16 walks. Is tied for the longest active streak in the PCL with Tacoma's Harry Ford (currently in big leagues with Seattle). Second-longest streak in 2025 by an Isotope (longest: Keston Hiura, 31 games, May 1-July 2).

-Adael Amador went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two doubles. Over his last nine games, is slashing .382/.475/.529 with five doubles, five RBI and six walks. Was his second-straight start with two doubles. Has reached base in 22-straight starts.

-Aaron Schunk finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Over his last three games, is 10-for-13 with four doubles, one homer, five RBI and two walks. Has reached base in 12 of his last 15 plate appearances. Was his fourth multi-hit game in his last six contests.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Over the first four games of the series, is slashing .438/.550/.1.550 with three homers, eight RBI and four walks (7x16). Has an RBI in four-straight games, second-longest streak of season (longest: six, May 15-21).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Southwest University Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Matt Turner to the hill while Matt Waldron is expected to start for El Paso.







