Comets Earn 8-2 Win Over River Cats

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Noah Miller and Ryan Ward each hit three-run home runs to guide the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The River Cats (38-29/74-68) took the first lead of the night in the second inning on a two-run home run by Tyler Fitzgerald. The Comets answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good on a three-run homer by Miller out to left field. The Comets (33-34/79-63) added five runs in the fifth inning. Ward connected on a three-run home run out to right field for a 6-2 lead. CJ Alexander and Miller went on to hit RBI singles later in the inning for an 8-2 OKC advantage. Comets pitchers Landon Knack, Garrett McDaniels and Kyle Hurt held the River Cats scoreless over the final seven innings and scoreless in eight of nine innings overall.

Of Note:

-The Comets evened the current series against the River Cats, 2-2, and improved to 3-2 over the last five games.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 33rd home run of the season - tying his 2024 total with the Comets and tying for the third-most home runs in a single season by a Comets player during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The total is also tied for the most homers by a player in the Minors this season...Ward went 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBI to boost his Minor League-leading RBI total to 118 this season for the most RBI in a single season by a PCL player since 2010 when Salt Lake's Mark Trumbo had 122 RBI.

-Noah Miller went 2-for-4 with a season-high four RBI. He hit his fourth home run of the season with the Comets and collected four RBI in a game for the first time since July 8, 2023 with Cedar Rapids.

-Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases and scored a run. He now has 61 stolen bases this season - the most stolen bases by a PCL player during the MLBAM stat era (since 2005)...Over the first four games of the Sacramento series, Ruiz is 8-for-16.

-Dalton Rushing continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and appeared in a second straight game with the Comets, drawing three walks and going 0-for-1 with a run scored as the designated hitter.

-Kyle Hurt continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts. He owns a 1.35 ERA over his first four appearances with the Comets (6.2 IP) with three walks against nine strikeouts.

-Kody Hoese went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored two runs. He is 4-for-8 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI during the current series.

-Justin Dean went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored. In his first two games back with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is 4-for-6.

- Oklahoma City is taking the field all week as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the River Cats at 6:05 p.m. Saturday on Soccer Night and Future All-Stars Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







