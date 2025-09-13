Express Down Space Cowboys, 2-0, on Friday Night
Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
Round Rock SS Richie Martin and LF Aaron Zavala kicked off the second with a pair of singles. With two outs, CF Billy McKinney roped a triple into the left-center gap giving the Express a 2-0 advantage.
In his third rehab appearance with the Express, RHP Tyler Mahle tossed 4.0 innings of one-hit baseball without allowing a run or a walk.
LHP Michael Plassmeyer earned his team-leading ninth win after throwing 4.0 innings out of the bullpen with a walk and two strikeouts and RHP José Ruiz recorded his fifth save as Round Rock shutout Sugar Land, 2-0.
E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:
POUNDING THE ZONE: For the second consecutive night, Round Rock's starting pitcher did not issue a walk. The Express have struck out 102 batters while walking 31 for a PCL-best 3.29 K/BB ratio in 11 games this month.
FOSS ON FIRE: INF Justin Foscue has recorded a hit in six consecutive games with a hit in nine of 10 games this month. He's slashing .308/.357/.615/.972 in September with three doubles, three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored, three walks, eight strikeouts and a stolen base.
SHUT 'EM DOWN: With their 2-0 win on Friday night, Round Rock has posted eight shutouts this season and their fifth in 28 games since August 13.
NEXT GAME: Saturday, September 13 vs. Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 4:30 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond
GAME 141 | HOME GAME 71 | FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Dell Diamond R H E
SUGAR LAND SPACE COWBOYS (31-34 | 70-70) 0 5 0
ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (38-28 | 72-69) 2 6 0
WP: LHP Michael Plassmeyer (9-4, 4.43) FIRST PITCH: 7:16 p.m. CT ATTENDANCE: 7,709
LP: RHP Ethan Pecko (1-3, 3.60) GAME TIME: 2:33
SV: RHP José Ruiz (5) TEMPERATURE: 93 degrees, Partly Cloudy
HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION
Alex De Goti 3 3 0 0 3-2 360 feet/99.4 MPH Left Field Berm
Chas McCormick 2 6 1 2 0-0 405 feet/103.6 MPH Left Field Berm
