Campusano Hitting Streak Ends in Rain-Shortened Loss
Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes held the El Paso Chihuahuas to two hits in their 9-0 shutout Friday night at Southwest University Park. The game was halted by rain before the bottom of the sixth inning started and ended as a rain-shortened win for Albuquerque.
El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 0-for-2 with two groundouts, ending his 25-game hitting streak and 37-game on-base streak, both of which were the second-longest in Chihuahuas' history. El Paso reliever Clay Edmondson pitched 1.1 shutout innings in his first career Triple-A game.
It was the third time that the Chihuahuas were shut out this season. The teams have split the first four games of the series. Gabriel Hughes pitched a complete game for the Isotopes.
Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 9, Chihuahuas 0 Final Score (09/12/2025)
Team Records: Albuquerque (59-82, 28-39), El Paso (75-66, 37-29)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Bradley Blalock (1-5, 8.60) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (6-4, 6.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
Albuquerque 9 El Paso 0 - Friday
WP: Hughes (4-2)
LP: Gillaspie (1-3)
S: None
Time: 1:44 (:37 delay)
Attn: 8,831
