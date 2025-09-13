Six-Run First Inning Propels Tacoma To 10-5 Win Over Salt Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (81/61-43/24) scored six runs in the first inning to propel a 10-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees (62-79-/33-34) in game four of the series on Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, 4.5 games ahead of Round Rock.

The Rainiers batted around, scoring six runs on six hits in the top of the first inning to take an early lead facing the starter, Brett Kerry. Samad Taylor led off the game with a single then swiped second (41). Rhylan Thomas scorched a double (23) to drive in Taylor and put Tacoma on the board. Ben Williamson reached on a walk before Leody Taveras singled to make it 2-0. With runners on first and second, Spencer Packard smoked a double (24) to bring in two runs and double a 4-0 lead. Blake Hunt added to the tally with a double (13) to score Packard before Victor Labrada brought in Hunt with a single to cap off the six-run frame.

Jhonathan Diaz struck out three across the first two frames putting up a pair of zeroes early. The Bees got on the board, bringing in four runs to score in the bottom of the third. After a strikeout to start the frame, Tucker Flint worked a walk followed by a single from Nelson Rada. The Bees loaded the bases with a walk from Christian Moore to allow Chad Stevens to drive in a pair with a double to put Salt Lake on the board. Denzer Guzman added on two more runs with a looping single to left center field to put the Bees within two.

Tacoma countered with two runs in the following frame. In the top of the fourth inning, Taylor reached on a walk followed by a single from Thomas. Williamson brought them both in with a triple (2) to extend Tacoma's advantage to 8-4.

In the top of the fifth inning, the scoring continued. With two out, Hunt hammered his eighth homer with Tacoma to extend the lead. The solo blast marked his second extra-base hit of the night and put the Rainiers up 9-4.

Cade Marlowe joined with a homer of his own in the top of the sixth inning. With two outs on the board, Marlowe blasted a solo shot to right field to mark his third with the Rainiers and extend a 10-4 lead for Tacoma.

The Bees tacked on one more run on the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ben Gamel hit a solo homer to leadoff the frame to cut Tacoma's lead in half but Michael Fulmer came in for the ninth and set down the side with a pair of strikeouts to secure a 10-5 win in game four.

Domingo Gonzalez earned the winning decision tossing 2.0 shutout innings allowing one walk while striking out two. Brett Kerry was saddled with the loss after tossing 5.0 innings allowing nine runs on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Samad Taylor stole his 41st base of the season on Friday night, which was the 91st of his Rainiers' career...Taylor is now one steal away from tying Tacoma's career franchise record of 92 steals, set by Dell Alston from 1978-80...Taylor's steal was his first since August 24 against Oklahoma City, snapping a streak of 15 games without a stolen base...it was his longest drought of the season without a steal, beating the previous high of 13 games from June 17-July 1 The Rainiers scored six runs in the first inning on Friday night, the most runs Tacoma has scored in the first inning this season...it's their most runs in the opening frame since scoring nine in the first inning on September 19, 2023 against Round Rock Jhonathan Díaz picked off Nelson Rada in the first inning of Friday night's game, Tacoma's 17th pickoff of the season, good for the sixth-most in Triple-A Rhylan Thomas logged another pair of hits in Friday's victory, giving him 168 on the season, the sixth-most a single season in franchise history...is he one away from tying Jeremy Reed, who logged 169 hits in 2007, for the fifth-most in a single season...the 168 hits are the most for a Triple-A player in a single season since Joshua Fuentes collected 180 hits for the 2018 Albuquerque Isotopes







