Rainiers Secure 80th Win of the Season with 7-4 Victory over Salt Lake

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (80/61-42/24) homered twice en route to a 7-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees (62-78-/33-33) in game three of the series on Thursday night at The Ballpark at America First Square. With the win, Tacoma remains in first place in the second-half PCL standings, 4.0 games ahead of Sacramento.

Tacoma struck first in game three, driving in a run in the top of the second. Jack Lopez was hit by a pitch with two outs on the board then raced in to score on a double from Samad Taylor (25) to put Tacoma up 1-0.

The Bees quickly tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Yolmer Sanchez reached on a fielding error before moving to third on a single from Cavan Biggio. Nelson Rada brought in the Bees first run with a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game at one.

Salt Lake snagged the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Chad Stevens reached on a single and an error to stand in scoring position. Chad Wallach brought in the go-ahead run with an RBI single to put the Bees up 2-1.

The Rainiers regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Taylor led off with a single to reach, then after a pair of outs, Ben Williamson came to the plate and lifted a two-run blast (5) to right field to give Tacoma a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Bees tied the game once again. Back-to-back singles from Rada and Christian Moore put runners on the corners for Niko Kavadas to bring in the tying run with a sacrifice fly to right field to knot it up at three.

Leody Taveras launched a solo blast with two-outs in the top of the seventh inning to power Tacoma back to the lead. With his ninth homer with the Rainiers, Tacoma led 4-3. Taveras tacked on insurance in the following inning to bring in his second and third RBI of the night. Taylor tripled (7) with one out before Rhylan Thomas worked a walk and swiped second (31). With two in scoring position, Taveras brought them both in with a single along with an error issued to the Bee's left fielder to pad a 6-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Chad Wallach clubbed a solo homer with two outs to make it a two-run game but Tacoma added on another run to extend the advantage in the ninth. Jacob Nottingham doubled (5) with one-out then came in to score on a single from Jack Lopez to extend the lead to three. Troy Taylor came in for Tacoma in the ninth inning and worked around a base runner while posting two strikeouts to secure the 7-4 win for Tacoma on Thursday night.

Nick Anderson earned the win tossing 1.0 perfect inning in relief. Sandy Gaston was saddled with the tossing after tossing 2.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out two. Troy Taylor earned his seventh save tossing 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out two in the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma's win on Thursday night was their 80th of the season...it marks the 12th time in franchise history Tacoma has hit the 80-win threshold, doing so for the second consecutive season, following Tacoma's 82 wins in 2024...it is the first time the Rainiers have won 80 games in back-to-back seasons since Manager Red Davis led the Tacoma Giants to a franchise-record 97 wins in 1961, followed by 81 wins in 1962.

The Rainiers tallied seven extra-base hits on Thursday night, the seventh time this season the Rainiers have collected seven extra-base hits...the Rainiers are 7-0 this season when collecting at least seven extra-base hits

Leody Taveras reached base in all five plate appearances on Thursday night, going 3-for-3 with with a pair of walks...Taveras is the fifth Rainier this season to reach base in all five plate plate appearances and the third to do so while hitting a home run in the game...Taveras also stole third base in the fifth inning, his 27th with Tacoma and his 26th in a row without being caught...his 26 steals without getting caught since June 21 are the second-most in the minor leagues in that time, trailing the 27 by Jersey Shore's John Spikerman

Samad Taylor finished a home run short of the cycle on Thursday, going 3-for-6 with a double and a triple...it is the second time this season that Taylor has been a home run away from the cycle, doing so on May 25...he and Leody Taveras are the only Rainiers to be be a home run short of the cycle this season







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.