Wallach Crushes Longest Homer in Ballpark History, Bees Fall 7-4

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped game three of the series 7-4 on Thursday night as Sam Aldegheri made his first career Triple-A start while Chad Wallach launched the furthest home run in ballpark history and the longest of his professional career.

Tacoma Rainiers 7, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Nick Anderson (2 - 1)

LP: Sandy Gaston (0 - 1)

SV: Troy Taylor (7)

Game Summary

To begin game three of the series Tacoma stranded the bases loaded in the first before scoring the run of the game in the second inning when Jack López was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on Samad Taylor's RBI double with two outs, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

The Bees quickly answered in the third after a throwing error put Yolmer Sánchez aboard. Cavan Biggio followed with a single before Nelson Rada lifted a sacrifice fly to even the score at 1-1.

Salt Lake briefly pulled in front in the fourth when Chad Stevens singled and advanced to second on a throwing miscue. Chad Wallach delivered with a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Stevens to make it 2-1.

Tacoma responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth after a Taylor single, Ben Williamson delivered the big swing, launching a two-run homer to right field that put the Rainiers back on top, 3-2.

Salt Lake evened the game again in the bottom half scoring for the third consecutive inning as Rada and Christian Moore set the table with back-to-back singles to lead off the frame. After a strikeout, Niko Kavadas tied the score with a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Rada to make it 3-3.

Tacoma regained the lead in the seventh inning with another home run, this time coming from Leody Taveras providing a solo home run to right field, giving the Rainiers a 4-3 advantage.

The Rainiers tacked on two more runs in the eighth, loading the bases for Tavares, who delivered again with his third hit of the night. The two-run single through the left side marked his fifth time reaching base and extended the lead to three.

The Bees kept battling as Chad Wallach launched the longest home run in ballpark history on a two-out, 486-foot blast off the left-field scoreboard, cutting the deficit to 6-4 in the eighth.

Tacoma tacked on an insurance run, marking its third straight inning with a score as Jack Lopez lined an RBI single to center to make it 7-4. In the ninth, Carter Kieboom extended the game with a two-out single up the middle before a strikeout sealed the Rainiers first win of the series.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its first game of the series, slipping to 3-12 against Tacoma this season and 57-32 when scoring four or more runs.

The Bees saw their five-game doubles streak come to an end, with the lone extra-base hit coming on Chad Wallach's eighth-inning solo homer. Salt Lake is now 49-45 when homering, having gone deep in five of its last six games.

Chad Wallach finished with a big night at the plate hitting safely for the fourth game in a row while tabbing his third multi-hit performance in the last four games while batting in a run for the fourth consecutive game knocking in a pair of runs for the second time in three contests. Wallach launched his 10th home run of the year travelling 486 feet for the longest homer of his career and the furthest hit ball at The Ballpark at America First Square. Through four games in September, Wallach is batting .533 (8x15) with six RBI, four runs scored, two homers and a 1.466 OPS.

Carter Kieboom recorded his second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 to tie Chad Stevens for the team lead with 34 multi-hit efforts this season. Since August 13, Kieboom has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games, batting .418 with 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, eight extra-base hits, and a 1.009 OPS. His 38 hits in that span rank third in Triple-A behind Luis Campusano of El Paso (40) and Rhylan Thomas of Tacoma (40), while his .418 average is the third-best mark among Triple-A players with 20 or more games in that stretch, trailing only Campusano (.421) and Harold Castro of Omaha (.430).

Nelson Rada went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching his longest of the season set during his debut stretch from August 3-9. Since joining Salt Lake, his 40 hits are tied for seventh-most in the league, while his 17 stolen bases sit just three behind PCL leader Esteury Ruiz of Oklahoma City.

Sam Aldegheri made his Triple-A debut Friday night, becoming the third Salt Lake pitcher to make their debut as a starter this season, joining Caden Dana and Jack Kochanowicz. The left-hander held Tacoma to one run over four innings before surrendering a two-run homer in the fifth, finishing with three runs allowed on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. His 5.0 innings matched Kochanowicz for the longest debut outing by a Bees starter this year.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Tacoma square off for game four of the series on Friday night at The Ballpark at America First Square with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.