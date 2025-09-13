Alcantara Collects Three Knocks in Game 4 vs. Aviators

Published on September 12, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (21-46, 58-84) dropped a 10-3 decision to the Las Vegas Aviators (31-36, 80-62), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Sergio Alcántara turned in a strong performance at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. The switch-hitting infielder has been a steady contributor since joining the Aces on July 23, slashing .312/.431/.448 with 12 extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Kristian Robinson added to Reno's offense with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old outfielder has been on a tear in September, hitting .343 (12-for-35) with four doubles, two home runs, and five RBI across eight games.

The Aces will look to even the series in Saturday's matchup against the Aviators, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Serigo Alcantara: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Kristian Robinson: 1-for-5, 1 RBI

9/12/25, 9: 37 -ÃÂ¯ PM LV @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779887/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Las Vegas Aviators 10, Reno Aces 3 Sep 12th, 2025 Aviators starting lineup: Nick Martini (DH), Cooper Bowman (LF), Bryan Lavastida (C), Luke Mann (1B), Junior Perez (CF), Drew Swift (SS), Colby Halter (2B), Euribiel Angeles (3B), Ryan Lasko (RF), Kade Morris (P), Aces starting lineup: Kristian Robinson (RF), Tommy Troy (2B), Andy Weber (3B), Tristin English (1B), Matt Mervis (DH), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Jose Herrera (C), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Cristian Pache (CF), Bryce Jarvis (P), Umpires -- HP: Steven Jaschinski. 1B: Tanner Moore. 2B: Steven Rios Jr.. 3B: Jen Pawol.

Gametime Weather: 74 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

Wind: 2 mph, In From LF.

First pitch by Bryce Jarvis at 6:36 PM. local time.

Aviators 1st (Aviators 0, Aces 0) -- Nick Martini doubles up the middle. Cooper Bowman strikes out swinging. Bryan Lavastida flies out to Cristian Pache. Luke Mann flies out to Cristian Pache.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 1st (Aviators 0, Aces 0) -- Kristian Robinson grounds out, Drew Swift to Luke Mann. Tommy Troy hit by pitch. Andy Weber flies out to Cooper Bowman. Tommy Troy steals 2nd base. Tristin English strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 2nd (Aviators 0, Aces 0) -- Junior Perez strikes out on foul tip. Drew Swift strikes out swinging. Colby Halter pops out to Andy Weber.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Aces 1, Aviators 0) -- Matt Mervis flies out to Junior Perez. A.J. Vukovich singles through the hole at second base. Jose Herrera grounds out, Drew Swift to Luke Mann, A.J. Vukovich to 2nd. Sergio Alcántara doubles to right-center field, A.J. Vukovich scores. Cristian Pache walks. Kristian Robinson grounds out, Euribiel Angeles to Luke Mann.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aviators 3rd (Aces 1, Aviators 0) -- Euribiel Angeles strikes out swinging. Ryan Lasko grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tristin English. Nick Martini grounds out, Tommy Troy to Tristin English.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 3rd (Aces 1, Aviators 0) -- Tommy Troy hit by pitch. Andy Weber pops out to Euribiel Angeles in foul territory. Tristin English doubles to left-center field, Tommy Troy out at home on the throw, Cooper Bowman to Drew Swift to Bryan Lavastida. Matt Mervis strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 4th (Aviators 3, Aces 1) -- Cooper Bowman singles to deep second base. Bryan Lavastida lines out to Andy Weber. Luke Mann hits a home run down the right- field line on a 2-2 pitch, Cooper Bowman scores. Junior Perez hits a home run to left-center field on a 0-1 pitch. Drew Swift walks. Colby Halter flies out to Cristian Pache. Euribiel Angeles pops out to Andy Weber in foul territory.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 4th (Aviators 3, Aces 2) -- A.J. Vukovich flies out to Ryan Lasko. Jose Herrera walks. Sergio Alcántara doubles to right-center field, Jose Herrera to 3rd. Cristian Pache reaches on a fielder's choice out, Euribiel Angeles to Colby Halter, Jose Herrera scores; Sergio Alcántara out at 2nd. Cristian Pache steals 2nd base. Kristian Robinson grounds out, Euribiel Angeles to Luke Mann.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 5th (Aviators 4, Aces 2) -- Ryan Lasko singles to left-center field. Nick Martini strikes out swinging, Ryan Lasko steals 2nd base. Pitcher Change: Austin Pope replaces Bryce Jarvis. Cooper Bowman lines out to Cristian Pache, Ryan Lasko to 3rd. Bryan Lavastida singles to left-center field, Ryan Lasko scores. Bryan Lavastida steals 2nd base. Luke Mann struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Aviators 4, Aces 2) -- Tommy Troy grounds out, Kade Morris to Luke Mann. Andy Weber walks. Tristin English singles through the hole at second base, Andy Weber to 2nd. Matt Mervis grounds into a force out, Colby Halter to Drew Swift, Andy Weber to 3rd; Tristin English out at 2nd. A.J. Vukovich strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aviators 6th (Aviators 5, Aces 2) -- Pitcher Change: Hayden Durke replaces Austin Pope. Junior Perez walks. Junior Perez steals 2nd base. Drew Swift grounds out to Tristin English, Junior Perez to 3rd. Colby Halter out on a sacrifice fly to Kristian Robinson, Junior Perez scores. Euribiel Angeles walks. Euribiel Angeles steals 2nd base.

Ryan Lasko strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 6th (Aviators 5, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Jared Shuster replaces Kade Morris. Jose Herrera singles to right-center field. Sergio Alcántara singles to center field, Jose Herrera to 2nd. Cristian Pache lines out to Cooper Bowman. Kristian Robinson singles to center field, Jose Herrera scores; Sergio Alcántara out at 3rd on the throw, Junior Perez to Euribiel Angeles, Kristian Robinson to 2nd. Wild pitch by Jared Shuster, Kristian Robinson to 3rd. Tommy Troy grounds out, Euribiel Angeles to Luke Mann.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aviators 7th (Aviators 9, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Elvin RodrÃ-guez replaces Hayden Durke. Nick Martini hits a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch. Cooper Bowman singles through the hole at shortstop. Bryan Lavastida grounds out, Tommy Troy to Tristin English, Cooper Bowman to 2nd. Luke Mann walks. Cooper Bowman steals 3rd base, Luke Mann steals 2nd base. Junior Perez singles to right-center field, Cooper Bowman scores; Luke Mann scores. Drew Swift singles to center field, Junior Perez to 3rd. Colby Halter lines out to Sergio Alcántara. Junior Perez scores on a balk; Drew Swift advances to 2nd on a balk. Drew Swift steals 3rd base. Euribiel Angeles grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tristin English.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 7th (Aviators 9, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Eduarniel Núñez replaces Jared Shuster. Andy Weber grounds out to Luke Mann. Tristin English grounds out, Drew Swift to Luke Mann. Matt Mervis strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

9/12/25, 9: 37 -ÃÂ¯ PM LV @ RNO | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779887/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Aviators 8th (Aviators 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Matt Foster replaces Elvin RodrÃ-guez. Ryan Lasko walks. Nick Martini lines out to Cristian Pache. Cooper Bowman singles to left field, Ryan Lasko to 2nd. Bryan Lavastida walks, Ryan Lasko to 3rd; Cooper Bowman to 2nd. Luke Mann grounds into a force out, Tristin English to Sergio Alcántara, Ryan Lasko scores; Cooper Bowman to 3rd; Bryan Lavastida out at 2nd. Junior Perez strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 8th (Aviators 10, Aces 3) -- A.J. Vukovich flies out to Cooper Bowman. Jose Herrera grounds out, Drew Swift to Luke Mann. Sergio Alcántara flies out to Cooper Bowman.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aviators 9th (Aviators 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Matt Foster. Drew Swift struck out looking. Colby Halter grounds out, Andy Weber to Tristin English. Euribiel Angeles flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Aviators 10, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Scott McGough replaces Eduarniel Núñez. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson flies out to Junior Perez. Tommy Troy grounds out to Luke Mann.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Kade Morris (7 - 7) LP: Bryce Jarvis (3 - 6) Time: 2:54.

Attendance: 7,564.







