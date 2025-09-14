Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Salt Lake

Published on September 13, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 9/13 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Nico Tellache (0-3, 9.24) vs. Salt Lake RHP Angel Felipe (0-0, 9.26)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Put up six runs in the first inning on Friday night as they rolled to a 10-5 victory over Salt Lake...Tacoma sent 10 to the plate in the opening frame, using three singles, three doubles and a walk to rack up six runs in the first inning...Salt Lake came back with four runs in the bottom of the third inning, using a pair of two-out hits to drive in the four runs to make it a 6-4 game...Ben Williamson added to the Rainiers' lead with a two-run triple in the top of the fourth inning to lead 8-4...Blake Hunt tacked on another run with a solo home run in the fifth and Cade Marlowe did the same in the sixth inning...the Bees managed just one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a solo home run from Ben Gamel to make it 10-5...Domingo Gonzalez earned the win for Tacoma, throwing a pair of shutout innings in the win.

MAGIC NUMBERS: With eight games remaining in the regular season, Tacoma's magic number to clinch the PCL Second Half Championship is four...the Rainiers can punch their ticket to the postseason this weekend at Salt Lake with: two wins AND two losses by Round Rock AND one loss by El Paso and Sacramento...in that scenario, Tacoma will have 45 wins and: Round Rock and El Paso can max out at 45 wins (Tacoma has the tiebreaker over Round Rock head-to-head at 10-5 and over El Paso head-to-head at 10-5 and over Sacramento head-to-head at 10-8...Tacoma can also clinch this weekend with one win AND: three losses by Round Rock and two losses by El Paso and Sacramento...in that scenario, Tacoma would have 44 wins and the other three teams could win a maximum of 44 games, with the Rainiers holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over all three.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 91 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history... Taylor's steal on Friday was his first since August 24 against Oklahoma City, snapping a streak of 15 games without a stolen base, his longest drought of the season without a steal, beating his previous high of 13 games from June 17-July 1...he needs just one to tie the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 157 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 270 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 315 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 88 career steals with Tacoma, four shy of the record.

ON THE HUNT: C Blake Hunt Recorded multiple extra-base hits on Friday night at Salt Lake, just his second game of the season with multiple extra base hits, the other being May 23 at El Paso, when he hit a pair of doubles...Since May 17 (42G), Hunt is hitting .311 (46x148), with nine doubles, one triple and six home runs, driving in 30, drawing 27 walks, working a .420 OBP, a .507 SLG and a .927 OPS...among Triple-A catchers with 180 plate appearances since May 17, Hunt ranks second with a .311 average, fourth with a .420 on-base percentage, fifth with a .927 OPS and seventh with a .507 slugging percentage.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting .419 (13x31), the second-best average in the league...he also ranks second with a .486 on-base percentage and an 1.163 OPS...his .677 slugging percentage is the fourth-best in the PCL in September...Marlowe has tallied hits in seven of his 10 September games, logging five multi-hit efforts...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .333, with 10 doubles, the seventh-most in the league.

I LOVE THE 80's: Thursday's victory was Tacoma's 80th win of the season...it's the sixth time Tacoma has won 80 games since becoming a Mariners' affiliate in 1995, and the 12th time in franchise history...the Rainiers, who won 82 games in 2024, have won 80 games in consecutive seasons for just the second time in franchise history, with the only other occasion coming in the first three years of the franchise, when Manager Red Davis led the Tacoma Giants to 80-win campaigns from 1960-62, winning 81, 97 and 81 games, respectively.

TAVERAS TAKING OFF: OF Leody Taveras stole another base on Thursday, making him 27-for-28 in stolen base attempts with Tacoma this year...Taveras has been successful in each of his last 26 attempts...the last time he was caught stealing came June 20 against Albuquerque...since June 21, Taveras' 26 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing the 27 steals from Jersey Shore's John Spikerman, who is 30-for-30 on the season...Taveras' 26 steals in that time are the second-most in the PCL, trailing the 29 thefts by Albuquerque's Braiden Ward.

RHYLAN IN THE RECORD BOOK: OF Rhylan Thomas logged two more hits on Friday night, giving him 168 on the season, the most in the PCL...Thomas' 168 hits are good for the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history...Thomas is just the second Rainier since the 2000 season to climb into the franchise's top-10 in single season hits, the other being Jeremy Reed, who tallied 169 hits in 2007...the Rainiers' single-season record is 210, accomplished by Jesus Alou in 1963...as Thomas climbs the leaderboard, next up on the list are the 169 hits that Reed recorded in 2007...after that is Gil Garrido, who had 170 hits in 1963.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won a pitcher's duel over the Los Angeles Angels last night, taking a 2-1 victory...Luis Castillo logged a quality start, pitching 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out five...Cal Raleigh hit a pair of doubles while Mitch Garver gave the Mariners the lead with a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning...Andres Muñoz picked up his 35th save in the win.







