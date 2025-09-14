Romero, Comets Use Early Cushion to Top Sacramento

The Oklahoma City Comets scored four runs over the first three innings and starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed six scoreless innings as the Comets cruised to a 6-1 win Saturday night against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (34-34/80-63) took a quick lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Rushing. Oklahoma City added two runs in the second inning when an Alex Freeland double coupled with a Sacramento fielding error brought in a run and Austin Gauthier later connected on a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead. The Comets went in front, 4-0, on a solo home run by Esteury Ruiz in the third inning. Oklahoma City's final runs of the night scored in the sixth inning when Noah Miller lined a two-run double to right field. The lone run of the night for Sacramento (38-30/74-69) came in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Bryce Eldridge. Romero (1-1) limited the River Cats to two hits over six scoreless innings, recording six strikeouts to earn the win, as Oklahoma City held the River Cats scoreless in eight of nine innings.

Of Note:

-The Comets recorded their 80th win of the season, reaching the milestone for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015)...Oklahoma City also took a 3-2 lead in the current series against Sacramento.

-Oklahoma City has now won back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 17 at home against Albuquerque and Aug. 19 at Tacoma and has won consecutive games within the same series for the first time since winning three games in a row at El Paso Aug. 8-10...The Comets have also won three of the last four games and four of the last six games.

-Starting pitcher Christian Romero tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with six strikeouts as he picked up his first win of the season with Oklahoma City and the second Triple-A win of his career...The outing was his longest of the season with the Comets and longest since also pitching 6.0 innings July 23 for Great Lakes against Beloit...His six strikeouts were his most in a game since July 31 against Salt Lake (7 K's).

-The Comets held the River Cats to one run Saturday and have held an opponent to two runs or less in back-to-back games as well as five times in the last seven games.

-Esteury Ruiz hit his 14th home run of the season and second in the month of September, finishing the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored. He recorded his league-leading 62nd stolen base of the season for the most stolen bases by a PCL player since Will Taylor of Las Vegas had 62 steals during the 1991 season...Through the first five games of the current series, Ruiz is 10-for-21.

-Dalton Rushing continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and played nine innings at catcher. He hit a sacrifice fly and drew two walks. Over the first three games of his rehab assignment, Rushing is 1-for-6 with five walks.

-Noah Miller finished with a game-high two RBI, connecting on a double and drawing a walk. Over his last two games, Miller has three hits and six RBI.

-Alex Freeland and Justin Dean recorded multi-hit games. Freeland went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and scored two runs. Dean went 2-for-4 at the plate.

-Jose Ramos extended his hitting streak to six games, going 10-for-24 during the stretch.

- Next Up: The Comets play their final home game of the 2025 season at 2:05 p.m. Sunday against the River Cats on a Family Sunday featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







