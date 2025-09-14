Whitcomb's Go-Ahead Homer Spoiled as Space Cowboys Fall in Doubleheader

ROUND ROCK, TX - A go-ahead homer in the seventh inning wasn't enough for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-36, 70-72) as they fell in both games of their double header, 3-1 and 5-4, to the Round Rock Express (40-28, 74-69) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Highlights of tonight's games can be [?Folder icon] found here.

GAME ONE:

In a battle of the top pitching prospects for each organization, RHP Miguel Ullola (#5, Astros) and RHP Jose Corniell (#3, Rangers) squared off in the first game and each delivered three scoreless innings to start their nights, with Ullola (L, 7-6) firing 3.0 perfect frames and striking out four to start his evening. Zack Short connected for a two-out double off Corniell (W, 1-1) in the top of the third but was left stranded.

Round Rock cracked the scoreboard in the fourth thanks to back-to-back singles and a triple from Abimelec Ortiz, scoring two. A sacrifice fly from Donovan Solano added another run, giving Round Rock a 3-0.

Short collected his second double of the game in the fifth and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but LHP Robby Ahlstrom (H, 6) stifled Sugar Land's rally and kept Short at third. Down to the final inning, the Space Cowboys were able to rally in the seventh. Shay Whitcomb walked and took second on defensive indifference before scoring on a two-out single to center by Jon Singleton. Edwin Díaz and Short each walked, loading the bases and putting the potential tying run at second, but a fielder's choice induced by RHP Aiden Anderson (S, 1) ended the game.

GAME TWO:

Sugar Land struck first in the top of the first inning against RHP Josh Stephan. Whitcomb was hit by a pitch, and after working a full count, Collin Price pummeled a 3-2 slider for a two-run homer, giving the Space Cowboys a 2-0 lead.

RHP Cody Bolton fired 3.0 scoreless innings to begin his evening, working around two hits and a walk. Round Rock was able to get on the board in the fourth thanks to a pair of singles, a walk and an RBI groundout, but Bolton struck out Alex De Goti before RHP Jordan Weems induced a popout to leave the bases loaded.

An RBI single from Short in the sixth pushed the Space Cowboys to a 3-1 lead, but Aaron Zavala hit an opposite-field two-run homer in the sixth to knot the contest at 3-3.

With one out in the top of the seventh inning, Whitcomb demolished a hanging slider from RHP Joe Barlow (W, 5-3) 428-feet to left field for a solo home run, putting Sugar Land up 4-3. Round Rock found a response in the bottom of the seventh when Justin Foscue singled and scored on a double to left by Ortiz.

Díaz was the placed runner at second in the eighth and César Salazar successfully sacrificed him to third to begin the inning. However, Barlow got a groundout and a flyout to strand Diaz at third. RHP Tayler Scott (L, 2-3) came back out for the bottom of the inning, and after a sacrifice bunt, got Zavala to groundout before intentionally walking pinch-hitter Trevor Hauver. A walk loaded the bases and catcher's interference forced in the winning run, giving Round Rock a 5-4 walk-off victory.

NOTABLE:

- Thanks to homers from Collin Price and Shay Whitcomb in Game Two, the Space Cowboys have now homered in 15 of their last 18 games dating back to August 27. They have hit 25 total homers in that span, the most in the Pacific Coast League.

- Collin Price went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Game Two of the doubleheader. Since the calendar turned to September, Price is 9-for-31 (.290/.313/.677/.990) in nine games with four home runs, six RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base.

- Zack Short collected multiple hits in both games of the doubleheader, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and walk in Game One before going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Game Two. It is the first time Short has doubled twice in a game this season and his 17th and 18th multi-hit games of the season in Triple A.

- Shay Whitcomb's homer was his 24th of the season with the Space Cowboys, moving him into third in the Pacific Coast League in home runs. Whitcomb hit it an estimated 428 feet per StatCast, the third furthest home run of the season for Whitcomb in Triple A, with the only longer home runs coming on May 29 at Albuquerque (455 feet) and May 6 at Salt Lake (444 feet).

- RHP Miguel Ullola collected four strikeouts over 5.0 innings in Game One. Ullola is second in the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts this season with 130, and the righty has also gone at least 5.0 innings in each of his last five starts.

Sugar Land concludes their final road series of 2025 on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. RHP Jose Fleury is set to start opposite RHP Trey Supak for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







