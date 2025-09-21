Late Rally Comes up Short in Space Cowboys Defeat

Published on September 20, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite falling behind early in the game, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-40, 72-76) rallied in the middle innings but came up short in a 5-3 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (43-30, 81-67) on Saturday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be[?Folder icon] found here.

Tim Locastro walked to begin the game, stole second and tagged up to third on a flyout before scoring on an RBI single from Yonathan Perlaza, giving El Paso a lead three hitters in. A single from Nate Mondou added another run in the first, and the Chihuahuas tacked on two more in the third to push their advantage to 4-0.

Sugar Land started their comeback in the fifth when Edwin Díaz singled and scored on a one-out triple by Kenedy Corona. Pedro León grounded out to short to bring home Corona and trim the Space Cowboys deficit in half, 4-2.

Out of the bullpen, RHP Michael Knorr took over in the fourth to collect the final out before sitting the side down in order in the fifth. Knorr surrendered a two-out single in the sixth but got a flyout to end the frame, completing 2.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts.

Díaz continued the comeback in the bottom of the seventh with a home run to left to begin the inning. Zack Short walked and Brice Matthews singled with two outs to put the potential tying run at second. However, a groundout stranded both runners to keep El Paso ahead, 4-3. The Chihuahuas scratched across another run in the ninth, and the last seven Space Cowboys batters were retired in order to end the contest.

NOTABLE:

- Jacob Melton went 1-for-4 with a double on Saturday night, giving him an extra-base hit in five of his last six games. In the month of September with Sugar Land, Melton is 11-for-34 (.324/.439) with four doubles, three home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored, seven walks and five stolen bases.

- Edwin Díaz' home run in the seventh gave the Space Cowboys a home run in 20 of their last 24 games. They have launched 38 home runs in that span, the most home runs in Minor League Baseball in that stretch.

- Michael Knorr spun 2.1 shutout innings on Saturday night for the Space Cowboys. In his last four outings, Knorr has fired 6.0 innings and given up just one run (1.50 ERA) on four hits without issuing a walk and striking out nine.

- Shay Whitcomb swiped second base in the fourth, his 16th stolen base of the year. Since September 9, Sugar Land is 23-for-28 in stolen bases, the most steals in the Pacific Coast League in that stretch.

Sugar Land closes their 2025 season on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. RHP Jose Fleury starts the finale opposite LHP Luis Gutierrez for the Chihuahuas. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.