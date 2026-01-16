Astros Caravan Stop at Constellation Field Set for January 23

SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2026 Astros Caravan will make its stop at Constellation Field on Friday, January 23 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Vouchers for the Astros Caravan stop in Sugar Land are free but must be claimed in advance at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Parking is free and all activities for the Astros Caravan will take place in the Regions Bank Club, located on the suite level at Constellation Field.

Astros' players expected to be in attendance include RHP Hayden Wesneski, INF Nick Allen, RHP Jason Alexander and RHP Ronel Blanco. Additionally, Astros radio broadcaster Steve Sparks is slated to be at Constellation Field as part of the Astros Caravan. Players and broadcasters are subject to change. Plus, the Astros Shooting Stars, Orbit and Orion will all be on-site from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for photo opportunities.

In addition to activities with the Astros, there will be a face painter and balloon artist for the duration of the Caravan and the Space Cowboys team store will be open. A full schedule of events can be found below.

5:00 pm - Gates open

5:15 pm - 6:30 pm - Player Autographs and Q&A

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Orbit & Orion Available

7:00 pm - Astros Caravan ends







