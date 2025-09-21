Rainiers Edge Comets, 8-7

September 20, 2025

The Tacoma Rainiers overcame a three-run deficit in the late innings and defeated the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-7, in 10 innings on a game-winning double by Jacob Nottingham Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The Comets (38-36/84-65) led, 7-4, heading to the bottom of the eighth inning when Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer close the gap to one run. Jack López led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk and later scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly. The Rainiers (47-27/85-64) then loaded the bases with one out but the Comets escaped the inning with a strikeout and a groundout. OKC failed to score in the top of the 10th inning before Nottingham hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the frame. Tacoma scored in the first inning before Jose Ramos tied the game in the second inning with a home run. OKC then took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a two-run single by Justin Dean. Kody Hoese added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Tacoma responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the score remained 5-4 until Luken Baker hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to give the Comets a three-run edge.

Of Note: -The Comets lost for the eighth time this season when leading after eight innings and 13th time when leading after seven innings...OKC fell to 6-6 in extra innings, including 2-5 on the road...Saturday was the team's 12th walk-off loss the season.

-Saturday was the team's fourth loss of the season after leading by as many as four runs...OKC was charged with its Minor League-leading 41st blown save of the year.

-Jose Ramos homered for a second straight game and extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games. During the streak, Ramos is batting .409 (18x44) with four home runs, eight extra-base hits and eight RBI...Over his last 14 games, Ramos is 19-for-52 (.365) with five homers.

-Justin Dean recorded a team-high three hits and went 3-for-5 with two RBI...Since his return to OKC, Dean has hit safely in seven of eight games, going 13-for-30 (.433) with five multi-hit games.

-Luken Baker hit his fourth home run in the last six games with a two-run dinger in the eighth inning.

-Austin Gauthier walked twice and now has 93 walks this season - the most by an OKC player in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

