Space Cowboys Conclude 2025 Season with Six-Game Set at Constellation Field

Published on September 16, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Following an eight-game series in Round Rock, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for the final week of the 2025 season as they host the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, from September 16 through 21.

Tuesday, September 16 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 PM

The homestand begins with the last Silver Stars Tuesday of the year presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Stay cool with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the game.

Wednesday, September 17 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 PM

On the final Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, fans are welcome to bring their four-legged friends to the park and sit in the Grassland area and participate in a pregame dog parade around the warning track. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owner will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

It is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Night at Constellation Field. Plus, it's Maroon 5 Night, where fans will have the chance to win tickets to the November 5 Maroon 5 concert at Toyota Center throughout the game.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a ticket for Wednesday's game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, September 18 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 PM

The Space Cowboys are celebrating Military Appreciation Night on Thursday. Sugar Land will wear special Military Jerseys that will be auctioned off online with proceeds benefitting Folds of Honor. The auction starts on Thursday at 12 pm and ends on September 25 at 12 pm.

Thursday is the last Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, September 19 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 PM

Friday is the first night of Sugar Land's Hispanic Heritage Celebration presented by Goya, with a special display on the concourse from the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, festive music and the first of two nights the Space Cowboys will play as the Payasos del Rodeo presented by Verizon 5G Home Internet.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Mini Sling Bag presented by Houston Methodist when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

For the final time this season, it's Fireworks Friday with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

The last Rivalry Dog of 2025 is a special Elote Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with roasted corn, queso fresco, sour cream, mayo, lime juice, cilantro and tajin. The Elote Dog is available at the Gameday Cart Grill located behind Section Two on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

Saturday, September 20 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

On the second night of Sugar Land's Hispanic Heritage Celebration, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Hispanic Heritage Jersey presented by Goya when the gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

The Space Cowboys will also don their Payasos del Rodeo jerseys for the final time in 2025.

Pregame, there will be performances by Mariachi Los Portillos de Wessendorff Middle School and Mariachi Los Mesteños de Lamar CHS.

Houston Methodist will host a blood drive that is open to all fans in the Regions Bank Club from 5 pm to 8 pm. Participants will receive a Jeremy Peña jersey.

Sugar Land will also be auctioning off their 2025 Game Worn Home White Jerseys w ith a jersey auction during the game located on the concourse.

Sunday, September 21 vs. El Paso @ 2:05 pm

The 2025 season concludes on Sunday with Fan Appreciation Day presented by First Service Credit Union as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Sesame Street Bucket Hat Giveaway. Gates open at 12:30 pm for a 2:05 pm first pitch.

Sunday is Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all fans are invited to run the bases.

Sugar Land will be auctioning off their 2025 Game Worn Fauxback Jerseys with a jersey auction during the game located on the concourse.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.







