Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Oklahoma City

TODAY'S GAME - 9/16 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 12:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans - MLR (1-3, 5.40) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Garrett McDaniels (3-1, 4.25)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Colt Emerson (#6) - transferred from Arkansas to Tacoma

ADD RHP Logan Evans (#23) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD LHP Tayler Saucedo (#14) - activated from Temporary Inactive List

DEL INF Austin Shenton - placed on the Development List

ADD/DEL LHP Peyton Alford - transferred to Tacoma and placed on the Development List

ADD/DEL RHP Dylan File - transferred to Tacoma and placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: ROOT SPORTS/Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up the final series of the regular season against Oklahoma City, needing just one win to punch their ticket to the playoffs...the Rainiers won their final road game of the regular season with a 15-8 victory over the Salt Lake Bees...the Rainiers led wire-to-wire in the win, plating a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run single from Leody Taveras...three more Rainiers scored in the top of the third inning as Ben Williamson doubled home a run and Spencer Packard drove in two more with a single to take a 5-0 lead...Salt Lake got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third inning to make it 5-2...Tacoma plated five in the fifth inning, highlighted by a Jack López grand slam, taking a 10-2 lead...the Bees put up six unanswered runs from the fifth through the seventh innings ot make it 10-8 after seven innings...the Rainiers put the game out of reach in the ninth inning, scoring five runs, capped off by a three-run home run by Cade Marlowe to close out the road schedule with a 15-8 win.

WIN AND IN: Tacoma's magic number to reach win the Pacific Coast League Second Half title is one...the Rainiers can punch their ticket to the postseason with either: a win today over Oklahoma City OR losses by both El Paso and Round Rock...a Rainiers win would give Tacoma 46 in the Second Half, which would tie the maximum number of wins El Paso and Round Rock could potentially reach and the Rainiers own the head-to-head tiebreakers at 10-5 over both Round Rock and El Paso...should the Rainiers lose today, they can still clinch if El Paso and Round Rock both lose tonight...in that scenario, they could both reach a maximum of 45 victories, Tacoma's current number of wins, and the Rainiers have the head-to-head tiebreakers.

COLT COMES UP TO TACOMA: The Seattle Mariners promoted the top prospect in their organization to Tacoma on Tuesday, as Colt Emerson is in line to make his Triple-A debut today...Emerson, rated the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners organization and the No. 11 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline... Emerson opened the 2025 season with 90 games at High-A Everett, hitting .281/.388/.453, connecting on 16 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs while driving in 51...promoted to Double-A Arkansas on August 4, where he hit .282/.360/.430 with 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs, driving in 18...from the time of his promotion to Arkansas, he ranked among Texas League leaders in doubles (4th - 10), hits, (8th - 40) and total bases (9th - 61).

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: Cade Marlowe was named the PCL Player of the Week on Monday...he hit .458, going 11-for-24 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI...he led all qualified hitters in batting average and with 22 total bases, while his 11 hits and three home runs were tied for the most in the league...his .917 slugging percentage and 1.450 OPS were the second-best in the PCL and ranked sixth with a .533 on-base percentage...Marlowe is the fourth Rainier to win PCL Player of the Week, the most the Rainiers have collected in a single season in at least 20 years.

EVANS EMBARKS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Logan Evans to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Evans was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on August 15 with right elbow inflammation...in 15 starts with Seattle, Evans has gone 6-5 with a 4.37 ERA (78.1 IP/38ER)...Evans has made nine starts with Tacoma, going 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA (41.2 IP/25ER)...Evans has pitched against Oklahoma City twice this season, allowing four earned runs over 11.0 IP, walking one and striking out 11.

RHYLAN IN THE RECORD BOOK: OF Rhylan Thomas logged two more hits on Friday night, giving him 168 on the season, the most in the PCL...Thomas' 168 hits are good for the seventh-most in a single season in franchise history...Thomas is just the second Rainier since the 2000 season to climb into the franchise's top-10 in single season hits, the other being Jeremy Reed, who tallied 169 hits in 2007...the Rainiers' single-season record is 210, accomplished by Jesus Alou in 1963...as Thomas climbs the leaderboard, next up on the list are the 169 hits that Reed recorded in 2007...after that, is Gil Garrido, who had 170 hits in 1963.

A TALE OF TWO OUTS: Of Tacoma's 46 runs last week against Salt Lake, 31 of them were been driven in with two outs...Tacoma's 38 two-out hits and 31 two-out RBI were the most in Triple-A last week, collected 17 more two-out hits than any other team and the 31 RBI were 12 more than any other team...Tacoma hit .447 with two outs last week against the Bees, with the next-closest batting average with two outs being Oklahoma City's .313...Tacoma's 1.301 OPS with two outs last week was nearly .400 points higher than the next-closest team, being El Paso's .909.

TAYLOR TIED THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 92 career steals with Tacoma, tying the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 157 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 270 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 315 by Esteury Ruiz...Taylor's 92 steals with Tacoma are the 15th-most for a player with a single Triple-A team since 2005.

THE MONTH OF MARLOWE: OF Cade Marlowe has been dialed in since the start of September, hitting a league-best .462 (18x39), pacing the league with his 18 hits...he also ranks second with a .532 on-base percentage, a .769 slugging percentage and a 1.301 OPS...Marlowe has tallied hits in nine of his 12 September games, logging seven multi-hit efforts...dating back to July 29, following a 3-for-17 start off the Injured List, Marlowe is hitting .353, with 11 doubles, and four home runs over his last 37 games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners had yesterday off as they made their way to Kansas City to begin their final road trip of the regular season...the Mariners will play three games at Kansas City, followed by three games against Houston.







