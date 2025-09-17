Emerson Homers in Triple-A Debut as Rainiers Drop Series Opener

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (83-62/45-25) got a three-run blast from top prospect Colt Emerson in his Triple-A debut, but came up short in the first game of the final series of the regular season, as the Oklahoma City Comets (82-63/36-34) were victorious by a score of 7-5.

Oklahoma City opened the scoring by putting up a crooked number in the second inning. José Ramos reached base via a one-out single, and Justin Dean bounced a double through the right side on a check swing. Rhylan Thomas's throw attempting to cut down Dean at second was wild, which allowed Ramos to score. Noah Miller scored Dean with a double of his own, and after Chris Okey struck out, Miller scored on a throwing error by Ben Williamson on a grounder from Esteury Ruiz. Ruiz advanced to second on the play, and Alex Freeland made it 4-0 with an RBI single to left field. Ryan Ward grounded out to end the rally and strand Freeland.

The Comets added another run in the third. Luken Baker led off with his 17th home run of the season, which bounced off of the left field foul pole and extended Oklahoma City's lead to 5-0. Tacoma reliever Michael Mariot retired the next three batters in order, which included consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the fourth inning, which began with a base hit by Cade Marlowe. Williamson knocked a single into right field with Marlowe stealing on the pitch, which allowed him to advance to third base. Leody Taveras walked to load the bases, and Miles Mastrobuoni grounded into a 3-6 fielder's choice which scored Marlowe to make it 5-1. Mastrobuoni stole second base, which Spencer Packard followed with a flyout to center field that was not deep enough to score Williamson. Tacoma failed to put another run on the board, as after Blake Hunt walked, Colt Emerson popped out to leave the bases loaded.

Oklahoma City tacked on a run in the fifth. Austin Gauthier worked a one-out walk and stole second base, and Ramos brought him in with a base hit to push the score to 6-1. Ramos also stole second, but he was stranded there after Dean and Miller were retired.

The Rainiers responded in the bottom of the fifth. Thomas recorded his second single of the game with a one down, and he stole second base while Marlowe struck out. Williamson made it a 6-2 game with a two-out single into center field before Taveras lined out to first to conclude the frame.

The Comets regained their five-run advantage in the sixth, as after Okey grounded out, Ruiz hit his 15th home run of the season. Tacoma reliever Domingo Gonzalez kept the score at 7-2, as he retired the next two batters.

Tacoma got back into the game with a three spot in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of newcomer Colt Emerson. After Mastrobouni and Hunt reached base via a single and a walk, the Mariners' top prospect blasted a three-run home run, his first hit at Triple-A. Taylor and Thomas were set down to send the game to the seventh inning with the score at 7-5.

The Oklahoma City bullpen shut down Tacoma from there. Robinson Ortiz recorded 1.1 scoreless innings in relief, and Will Klein finished the game by setting down all five batters he faced, which included three strikeouts. Klein earned the win in his shutout effort, and Michael Mariot took the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) over 3.0 innings.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma's magic number to clinch a spot in the playoffs remains at one...the Rainiers can clinch a playoff spot Tuesday night with losses by both El Paso and Round Rock.

Samad Taylor stole his 93rd base as a Rainier in the third inning on Tuesday, which set a new franchise record for stolen bases in a career. Since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 158 steals are the most in all of Triple-A.

Ben Williamson's RBI single extended his hitting streak to six games. It also pushed his streak of games with an RBI to five, which is good for third-best in the PCL. He's also scored a run in each of those five games, which is tied for the second longest active streak in the league.

With his 2-for-5 effort on Tuesday afternoon, Rhylan Thomas climbed into sole possession of fourth all-time on the Rainiers' single-season hits leaderboard. His 172 hits this season trail only Brian Raabe (191, 1997), Matty Alou (192, 1960), and Jesús Alou (210, 1963) and are the most for a PCL hitter since Albuquerque's Joshua Fuentes recorded 180 in 2018.







