Wisely Wins Player of Week Honor from PCL

Published on September 1, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - An impressive four games in Reno against the Aces have earned Brett Wisely recognition from the Pacific Coast League, as he was named the PCL Player of the Week from Aug. 26-31.

Wisely played in just four games but had multiple hits in each, going a combined 11-for-19 (.579) with seven runs scored, one double, two homers, seven RBI, one walk and a 1.547 OPS. He scored at least twice in each of the three games he tallied a run, and his series started with homers in consecutive games on Aug. 26 and 28.

The Florida native finished the series with a four-hit game, his first of the season, scoring three times while also logging a double. His four straight multi-hit efforts are tied for the second-longest such streak on Sacramento this season.

This is the first PCL weekly award in Wisely's career, though he does have two weekly awards from the Carolina League during the 2021 campaign. Overall, this is the seventh weekly honor for the River Cats this season, the third Player of the Week honor along with Brett Auerbach (March 28-30) and Marco Luciano (June 30-July 6). Sacramento's seven honors are their most in a single season since at least 2018.

Wisely and the River Cats will be back in action at Sutter Health Park tomorrow, as they start a fresh six-game set with the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:45 p.m.







