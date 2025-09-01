Women in Sports Night, City Roots Series Night, Duke City Hat Giveaway, Looney Tunes Night, Bugs Bunny Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park Highlight Penultimate Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their penultimate homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Round Rock Express, affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, September 2 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, September 3 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, September 4 at 6:35 pm

Women in Sports Night - Join us at the ballpark to celebrate women in sports as we recognize their positive impact with a Pre-Game ceremony on the field and throughout the game!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, September 5 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

City Roots Series, presented by Estrella Jalisco - Come celebrate all things Albuquerque as we rep the Duke City!

Duke City Hat giveaway, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino (first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

Pre-Game Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves concert located in the Berm from approximately 5:15-6:00 pm

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, September 6 at 6:35 pm

**Game Time change from 12:05 pm to 6:35 pm**

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Looney Tunes Night - "Should've taken a left turn in Albuquerque!" Enjoy special Looney Tunes themed promotions all night long!

Bugs Bunny Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, September 7 at 1:35 pm

Bark in the Park - Bring your pup to the park and enjoy some day baseball!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







