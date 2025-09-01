Baker's Big Hit the Difference in Comets Victory

Published on September 1, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Luken Baker lined a two-run double into left field with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 walk-off win Sunday night against the Memphis Redbirds at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trailed, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Pinch-hitter Jose Ramos led off with a single for Oklahoma City and later with two outs, Ryan Ward drew a walk. Baker followed with the game-winning hit in the series finale of the interleague series as both Ramos and Ward scored. Memphis (29-28/70-60) had built a 3-0 lead in the game. Brody Moore connected on a RBI single before the Redbirds drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Moore added another RBI single in the fifth inning for a 3-0 Memphis advantage. The Comets (30-27/76-56) answered with two runs in the fifth inning. Hyeseong Kim hit a RBI single before the Comets went on to load the bases and CJ Alexander drew a walk to cut the deficit to one run.

Of Note:

-The Comets secured their ninth walk-off win of the season and first of August as their last walk-off win came July 31 against Salt Lake (6-5 win in 10 innings)...The Comets picked up their 10th win of the season when trailing after eight innings Sunday as well as their 42nd come-from-behind victory of the season.

-Luken Baker connected on his second game-winning hit of the series Sunday against his former team, finishing with a team-high two RBI, two walks and one of the Comets' two extra-base hits. Baker had hit a two-run single in the eighth inning Friday night to give the Comets the lead in an eventual 7-5 win against the Redbirds...Baker extended his hitting streak to nine games and is 9-for-32 with seven RBI during the stretch. He has also hit safely in 16 of his first 17 games with the Comets since joining the team earlier this month.

-Hyeseong Kim went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. During his nine games with the Comets this month as part of his rehab assignment, Kim went 11-for-34 (.324) with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs scored. He has hit safely in eight of the nine games, as well as in three straight games and has back-to-back multi-hit outings.

-Austin Gauthier went 2-for-4 as he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, batting .455 (15-for-33) with eight walks and nine RBI...He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 12 games, during which he has posted a .531 on-base percentage.

-Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch and recorded a stolen base as he extended his on-base streak to 29 games for the longest on-base streak of the season by a Comets player and the longest for OKC since Hunter Feduccia reached base in 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, 2024...Ruiz leads the PCL with 54 stolen bases this season, including 53 with OKC - the second-most steals in a single season for an OKC player during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Comets pitchers held the Redbirds scoreless and to one hit over the game's final four innings. Robinson Ortiz was credited with his first career Triple-A win.

-Oklahoma City won a fifth straight series finale Sunday as the Comets finished the series against Memphis with a 2-4 record. OKC lost its fourth series, and fourth home series, of 2025 and is now 0-2-3 in the last five series since the end of July.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets open a six-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.