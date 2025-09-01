Salt Lake Bees Series Recap at Round Rock

Published on September 1, 2025

Road Series #13

August 26-31

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 7, Round Rock 2

WP: Brett Kerry (6 - 8) LP: Josh Sborz (1 - 2)

Salt Lake rallied past Round Rock 7-2, fueled by Sebastian Rivero's go-ahead homer and Nelson Rada's four-hit night. Chad Stevens drove in two during a three-run eighth, while Carter Kieboom added two RBI in the win. Brett Kerry earned the victory with seven innings of two-run ball, and the bullpen duo of José Quijada and Victor González shut the door with two scoreless frames. The Bees held the Express scoreless over the final six innings to secure the series opener

Game 2 - Salt Lake 7, Round Rock 5

WP: Sammy Peralta (5 - 2) LP: Robby Ahlstrom (2 - 4) SV: Jared Southard (2)

Salt Lake rallied from an early 4-0 hole to beat Round Rock 7-5. The Bees chipped away with three runs in the fourth, tied it on a balk in the fifth, and surged ahead in the sixth on Chad Wallach's RBI triple and an RBI single from Tucker Flint. Flint added insurance with a ninth-inning homer. After Sammy Peralta's six-inning start, the Salt Lake bullpen shut the door, allowing just two baserunners over the final three innings

Game 3 - Round Rock 7, Salt Lake 3

WP: Trey Supak (2 - 1) LP: Caden Dana (6 - 9)

Round Rock built an early 5-0 lead with Billy McKinney's two-run homer and a three-run third inning. Salt Lake broke through in the seventh with its first run of the game on back-to-back doubles from Scott Kingery and Yolmer Sanchez but left the bases loaded. The Express quickly answered with two more runs, and despite Scott Kingery's late two-run homer, the Bees fell 7-3. José Ruiz closed out the win with a perfect ninth

Game 4 - Salt Lake 5, Round Rock 3

WP: Connor Brogdon (1 - 1) LP: Aidan Anderson (5 - 1) SV: Victor González (5)

Salt Lake jumped ahead with three early runs, highlighted by two runs batted in from Carter Kieboom through the first two innings. Round Rock answered with four straight hits in the second inning to tie it 3-3, but both bullpens kept things quiet until the next score came from Salt Lake in the seventh. Kieboom's baserunning helped Salt Lake retake the lead in the seventh, and Brandon Drury added insurance with a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. Victor González closed it out with a key double play as the Bees held on for a 5-3 win

Game 5 - Round Rock 3, Salt Lake 2

WP: Michael Plassmeyer (7 - 4) LP: Dakota Hudson (6 - 7) SV: José Ruiz (2)

Round Rock jumped ahead early on Trevor Hauver's two-run homer in the first and added another run in the third on Omar Narváez's RBI double. Michael Plassmeyer kept Salt Lake quiet with six shutout innings before the Bees scratched across runs in the eighth and ninth to close the gap. Tucker Flint drove in Salt Lake's first run in the eighth with an RBI double and Cavan Biggio cut the deficit to one in the ninth before the Bees stranded runners at second and third sealing the Express 3-2 win.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 4, Round Rock 2

WP: Brett Kerry (7 - 8) LP: Ben Anderson (1 - 3) SV: José Quijada (2)

Salt Lake grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third on Carter Kieboom's three-run homer before Round Rock chipped away with a run in the third and fourth. The Bees added insurance in the fifth on Cavan Biggio's RBI single, and the pitching staff shut it down from there. Brett Kerry tossed six strong innings, and the bullpen closed out a 4-2 win and a series victory.

Notable Performers

Carter Kieboom - 11-for-19 (.579), HR, 7 RBI, 5 R, 2 SB, 1.346 OPS

Nelson Rada - 7-for-20 (.350), 2B, 7 R, 6 BB, 4 SB, .900 OPS

Tucker Flint - 5-for-17, (.294) HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R, .529 SLG, .823 OPS

Cavan Biggio - 4-for-15 (.267), 5 RBI, 2 R, 4 BB, .717 OPS

Sebastian Rivero - 3-for-9 (.333), HR, 2 R, RBI, 1.067 OPS

Brett Kerry - 2 GS, 2-0, 2.77 ERA, 12.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 10 K

Dakota Hudson - 0-1, 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 BB, K

Shaun Anderson - 5,0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, BB, 6 K

Connor Brogdon - W, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Jack Dashwood - 1 G, 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K

Angel Felipe - 2 G, 3.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Samy Natera Jr. - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Jose Quijada - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, SV, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Jared Southard - 2 G, 2.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, SV, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas

Tuesday, September 2 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Family Night Presented by Holmes Homes

Wednesday, September 3 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Bark in the Park

Thursday, September 4 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Friday, September 5 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Farr Better Friday

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, September 6 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Abejas Night

Postgame Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, September 7 - 12:05 p.m. MST

Sunday Brunch at the Ballpark

Bark in the Park







