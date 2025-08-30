Kieboom's Four-Hit Effort Sparks Bees' Victory

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Salt Lake Bees secured a 5-3 win on Saturday night led by Carter Kieboom who collected four hits and two RBI while the Bees bullpen posted another shutout to clinch their third win of the series.

Salt Lake Bees 5, Round Rock Express 3

WP: Connor Brogdon (1 - 1)

LP: Aidan Anderson (5 - 1)

SV: Victor González (5)

Game Summary

Salt Lake struck early, plating two runs in the first inning on RBI singles from Kieboom and Denzer Guzman. Nelson Rada got things going in the second with a single to left before Kieboom delivered another big hit driving in his second run of the game as the Bees held a 3-0 lead after their first two at-bats.

Round Rock immediately responded in the bottom of the second, stringing together four straight hits. RBI knocks from Omar Narváez and Billy McKinney, followed by a sacrifice fly from Alex De Goti, quickly tied the game at 3-3.

From there, both bullpens kept the bats quiet. Connor Brogdon worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, and Sam Bachman struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the tie.

Salt Lake regained the lead in the seventh when Kieboom stole second and advanced on a throwing error, later scoring on a ground ball from Cavan Biggio.

In the ninth, the Bees added insurance as Brandon Drury drew a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Round Rock showed signs of life with back-to-back walks to open the inning. Victor González induced a big double play taking away the Express' momentum before a groundout ended the game giving the Bees a 5-3 win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake kept Round Rock scoreless after the second inning taking a 3-1 lead in the series moving to 56-73 on the year and 32-5 when holding teams to three runs or less.

The Salt Lake bullpen tossed its 29th scoreless outing of the season, the third most in the league to Tacoma (33) and Sacramento (32). The bullpen has posted the top ERA in the league throughout the month of August at 4.12 while having a 1.29 ERA during the series, the best in the PCL this week. Victor Gonzalez earned his fifth save of the season on Friday night tying Sam Bachman for the most on the team.

Salt Lake stole four bases on Friday night tying for the second most this season to its five on May 22 against Omaha as the team ranks fourth in the PCL in steals this month with a total of 40.

Carter Kieboom highlighted the night with a four-hit game and two runs batted in to tie his season-high hit total from June 6 that also came against Round Rock. Kieboom reached 99 on the season extending his hitting streak to 12 games for the fourth best streak in the league and the fifth Bees player this year have a hit streak of 12 games or more joining Chad Stevens (16), Matthew Lugo (15), Sebastian Rivero (14) and Gustavo Campero (14). During hitting streak, Kieboom is batting .467 with four doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a 1.145 OPS.

Nelson Rada went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, recording his ninth multi-hit performance in just 23 Triple-A games. The 19-year-old has now scored multiple runs six times since his debut and logged his fourth multi-steal effort. Rada's 16 stolen bases since making his Triple-A debut on August 3 lead the PCL for the month of August and tie Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Duke Ellis for the most in all of Triple-A.

Shaun Anderson pitched his third straight no decision with his second consecutive five inning start allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out six, his highest total since April 19 in Sacramento.

Sam Bachman continued his dominance out of the bullpen with his 12th consecutive scoreless outing, the highest streak in the PCL as Bachman has posted a 0.00 ERA since June 1.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to take the series on Saturday night as Dakota Hudson (6-6, 7.24 ERA) and Michael Plassmeyer (6-4, 4.86) take the mound for game five at Dell Diamond with first pitch slated for 6:15 p.m. MST.







