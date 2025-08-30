Comets Earn 7-5 Win Against Redbirds

Published on August 29, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Luken Baker connected on a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Oklahoma City Comets the lead on the way to a 7-5 win against the Memphis Redbirds Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Memphis (28-27/69-59) built a 2-0 lead in the back-and-forth game, scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and another on an RBI single by Blaze Jordan in the fifth inning. After picking up their first hit of the night in the fifth inning, the Comets erupted for five runs in sixth inning. Austin Gauthier tied the score at 2-2 on a two-run triple. The go-ahead run scored for Oklahoma City (29-26/75-55) when Jose Ramos reached on a fielding error for a 3-2 lead. Chuckie Robinson added a RBI single before Hyeseong Kim lined a RBI triple into left field for a 5-2 Comets lead. The Redbirds responded with three runs in their next at-bat to knot the score at, 5-5, including a two-run single by Mike Antico. The Comets drew two walks to open the bottom of the eighth inning and later with two outs, Ryan Ward was intentionally walked to load the bases for Baker who connected on the eventual game-winning hit for Oklahoma City.

Of Note:

-The Comets picked up their first win of the interleague series against the Redbirds, snapping a three-game losing skid. The Comets now trail the current series, 3-1, and are 2-4 in the last six games and 3-6 in the last nine games.

-Hyeseong Kim went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, RBI and run scored as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets. Through eight games of his rehab assignment, Kim is 9-for-30 (.300) and picked up his first extra-base hit Friday.

-Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games, hitting a triple, scoring a run and finishing with two RBI. During his hitting streak, Gauthier is 13-for-27 (.481) with nine RBI.

-Luken Baker picked up two RBI and two walks, going 1-for-3 with a run. He has hit safely in seven consecutive games (7x26) and in 14 of his first 15 games with the Comets (20x58).

-Ryan Ward reached base three times with three walks and scored a run.

-The Comets picked up their seventh win of the season in games tied after seven innings (7-6).

-Oklahoma City was limited to five hits for their lowest hit total since Aug. 1 against Salt Lake in Oklahoma City. Two of the Comets' hits Friday were triples that both came in the fifth inning. It was the first time since the first inning July 24 in Reno the Comets hit two triples in the same inning...Comets batters struck out 16 times in the game to tie OKC's season-high mark in a nine-inning game from April 27 in Salt Lake.

-Comets pitchers issued 14 walks in the game to set a club game record during the team's Bricktown era. Friday was the fourth time this season the Comets issued 11 or more walks in a game and was the seventh time issuing 10 or more walks.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its series against Memphis at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Comets "Pack the Park Blue" presented by OU Health for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Comets players and coaches will wear special blue jerseys that will be auctioned online to benefit the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center. Also, gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Comets mascot Moonshot. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 29, 2025

