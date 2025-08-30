Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at El Paso

Published on August 29, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 8/29 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (7-4, 4.86) vs. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (1-1, 6.70)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Sauryn Lao (#22) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Dylan File - transferred to Arkansas

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Pulled out their second extra-inning victory of the series, beating El Paso 9-5 in 10 innings on Thursday night...the Rainiers produced a run in the first inning, as Ryan Bliss doubled in his first at-bat on Major League rehab to score Samad Taylor and give Tacoma a 1-0 lead...the Chihuahuas took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, scoring four runs before the game was delayed by rain for an hour and eight minutes...the Chihuahuas scored their final run of the night in the third inning to lead 5-1...Tacoma chipped away with a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, both scoring on sacrifice flies to get within 5-3...in the top of the ninth, Taylor singled in a run and scored the tying run on a fielder's choice to help force extra innings...the Rainiers scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning, getting a two-run double from Leo Rivas, an RBI single from Spencer Packard and another RBI single from Rhylan Thomas to lead 9-5...Luke Jackson put up a zero in the bottom of the inning to give Tacoma its second win of the series.

RHYLAN ON A ROLL: OF Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to seven games with his single in the sixth inning on Thursday night, the first of his three hits on the night...Thomas leads the Rainiers with 17 three-hit games on the season...over his seven-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .406 (13x32) with three RBI...with his three hits on Thursday, Thomas is now tied for the PCL lead with 149 hits on the season...Thomas, who leads the league with a 1.58 BB/K ratio (per FanGraphs), has struck out just 24 times this season, the fewest among all qualified full-season minor leaguers...his 1.58 BB/K ratio is the best for a Rainier and the eighth-best for a PCL hitter in a single season since 2006 (per FanGraphs)...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Rainier in a single season since 2005 (min 500 PA), with the next-closest being the 62 strikeouts by Ramon Santiago for the 2005 Rainiers...his 24 strikeouts are the fewest for a Triple-A hitter with at least 500 PA in a single season since 2005.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Rainiers scored their second extra-inning victory of the series on Thursday night, scoring four runs in the 10th to secure the win...it's just the fourth time since 2005 that Tacoma has scored at least four runs in an extra inning, most recently scoring four runs in the 10th inning on September 25, 2021, in a 13-10 victory over Round Rock in 10 innings...the four runs in the 10th on Thursday mark the sixth time this year a PCL team has put up at least four runs in an extra inning this season...Tacoma's two extra-inning victories this week mark the first time they have won multiple extra-inning games in a single series since winning three extra-inning games in a series against Salt Lake from June 28-July 3, 2022...it's the first time that Tacoma has won multiple extra-inning games in a single road series since taking a pair of extra-inning games at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake from July 23-24, 2016.

LOOKING FOR THE LONG BALL: The Rainiers have gone their last four games without a home run, their second-longest streak of the season, trailing a five-game stretch from April 13-18...the last time Tacoma went four consecutive August games without hitting a home run was from August 6-10, 2018...the Rainiers, who rank 15th in Triple-A with 144 home runs this season, have scored 257 runs via the long ball, tied for the ninth-most in the circuit...

BLISS IS BACK: INF Ryan Bliss was sent to Tacoma on Thursday to begin a Major League rehab assignment...Bliss was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 9 with a torn left bicep and was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on April 13...Bliss played in 11 games with Seattle this year before hitting the IL, hitting .200 (7x35) with one double and one home run with three RBI and two steals...Bliss spent most of the 2024 campaign with Tacoma, playing in 93 games with the Rainiers...he hit .269 with 25 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs with 54 RBI and 50 steals, tied for the PCL lead with Samad Taylor...on his current rehab stint, Bliss is 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.

WALKING FOR MILES: INF Miles Mastrobuoni drew another walk on Thursday, giving him 13 in nine games since being optioned to Tacoma on August 19...in that time, Mastrobuoni's 13 walks are the second-most among minor leaguers, trailing only the 14 walks drawn by Charleston's Nathan Flewelling...among all minor leaguers with at least 40 plate appearances since August 19, Mastrobuoni ranks sixth with a .524 on-base percentage...over his last five games, Mastrobuoni is hitting 8-for-18 with two doubles and a home run, driving in four.

SEEING DOUBLE: By hitting two doubles on Thursday, the Rainiers have now hit a double in a season-high 15 games in a row, hitting 29 doubles in that time...it's the longest active streak in the PCL, and the 10th-longest streak in the league this season...the last time Tacoma doubled in 15 consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering tonight's game in El Paso, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, five ahead of Forrest Wall's 151...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 306 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 86 career steals with Tacoma, six shy of the record.

FORD FINDS A WAY: With his walk in the eighth inning on Thursday night, Harry Ford extended his on-base streak to 27 games, the longest streak by a Rainier this season...over his 27-game streak, Ford is hitting .269 (28x104) with four doubles and seven home runs, driving in 24 with a .918 OPS...Ford is one of two players in the PCL this season (EL Paso's Yonathan Perlaza) to record multiple 20-game on-base streaks...the last Rainier with a streak longer than 27 games in a single season is Zach Deloach, who reached in 31-straight games from May 11-June 17, 2023.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Seattle Mariners had Thursday off as they travelled to Cleveland for the beginning of a nine-game road trip, with three games in Cleveland, followed by three games at Tampa Bay and then a three-game set in Atlanta.







