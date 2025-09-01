Diaz Spins Eight-Inning Gem in 2-1 Series Finale Win over El Paso

Published on August 31, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







EL PASO, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (75-55/37-20) limited the El Paso Chihuahuas (70-61/32-24) to one run in a 2-1 victory at Southwest University Park in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Tacoma took five of six this week against El Paso and remains in first place in the second-half standings in the PCL.

El Paso struck first in the second inning, bringing in a run on a pair of hits. A one-out double from Nate Mondou set the stage for an RBI single from Rodolfo Duran to put El Paso on top.

Tacoma quickly countered in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Samad Taylor and Rhylan Thomas each notched back-to-back one-out singles to station two. Ryan Bliss came to the plate for his third game on Major League Rehab and scored both with a single to left to give Tacoma the 2-1 lead.

Jhonathan Diaz went on to post zeroes the rest of the way, working around five singles across the remaining 6.0 innings he pitched. Diaz totaled seven strikeouts across 8.0 innings and did not allow a walk in his 23rd start for Tacoma. His 8.0 innings to start is a new season-high for the southpaw. The Rainiers also turned a pair of double plays to aid in the effort on the heels of four yesterday and now have 127 double plays this season.

El Paso's bullpen kept it close, limiting Tacoma to just two hits after Miguel Cienfuego's start came to a close but Jesse Hahn came in to relieve Diaz in the ninth inning and made quick work, setting down the side in order with a pair of groundouts and a flyout to secure the finale win as Tacoma won 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Diaz earned his ninth winning decision tossing 8.0 innings allowing one run on seven hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Hahn earned his ninth save of the season tossing 1.0 perfect inning in the ninth. Cienfuegos was saddled with the loss after tossing 5.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out one.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With 8.0 innings from Jhonathan Diaz today, it marked the 2nd time a Rainier has gone 8.0 innings this season (other: Casey Lawrence - 7/24)...Tacoma is the 1st Triple-A team to have multiple pitchers go 8.0 innings in a game this season...Diaz is 4th AAA pitcher and 1st in the PCL to go 8.0 innings with no walks.

Rhylan Thomas extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his single in the 3rd inning today...over his 10-game hit streak, Thomas is batting .413 (19x46) with 5 RBI and 13 runs scored...the 10-game streak for Thomas is the longest active hit streak for the Rainiers.

The Rainiers tallied 6 hits today, all of which were singles which snapped a season-high streak of 17-consecutive games with a double...Tacoma hit 36 doubles in that time...the last time Tacoma doubled in 17-consecutive games was when they did so in 27 games in a row from August 13-September 13, 2023...today also marked the 2nd time this year Rainiers have won without an extra base hit (other, 3/29 vs RR, W 3-1)

Today's game marked the 3rd time this year Tacoma has struck out 2-or-fewer times, tied for the most such games in the PCL this year with El Paso...it also marked the 2nd time this week for the Rainiers (8/29 @ ELP)







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.