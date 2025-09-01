Troy & Vukovich Collect Three Knocks in Series Finale vs. Sacramento

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (17-40, 54-78) fell 9-7 to the Sacramento River Cats (34-23, 70-62), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Tommy Troy stayed hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in Aramis Garcia with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The prized prospect has been solid for the Aces in 14 games, hitting .381/.385/.459 with seven extra base hits and eight RBI.

AJ Vukovich also collected three hits of his own while driving in a pair of runs. The outfielder finished a red-hot August, slashing .372/.462/.654 with four doubles, six home runs, and 17 RBI.

Matt Mervis capped off a strong series with another multi-RBI performance, ripping a two-run double in the first inning to put the Aces on the board. The first baseman has been red hot this series, collecting four extra-base hits and seven RBI.

Andy Weber continued his steady production, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. The infielder has been fantastic in the second half, going 43-for-219 (.347) with 11 doubles, five triples, three home runs, and 28 RBI in 54 games.

The Aces now hit the road to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Tuesday, September 2.

Notable Aces:

Tommy Troy: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Matt Mervis: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

