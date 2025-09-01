Rainiers Win 2-1 Sunday in El Paso

Published on August 31, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Tacoma starter Jhonathan Díaz pitched a season-high eight innings in the Rainiers' 2-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The first place Rainiers won five of the six games in the series, including the final four, and advanced to 4.5 games ahead of the Chihuahuas in the second half standings.

El Paso's run came on an RBI single by catcher Rodolfo Duran in the bottom of the second inning. Duran batted .394 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 17 August games. Designated hitter Luis Campusano went 1-for-4 with a single, moving his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games. Campusano has reached base in 29 straight games, which is the most by an El Paso player this season. Reliever Stephen Jones pitched 1.1 scoreless innings in his Chihuahuas debut.

Manuel Castro and Ron Marinaccio also threw scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas. El Paso finished August 15-12, which tied May for their season high for wins in a month.

Team Records: Tacoma (75-57, 37-20), El Paso (70-61, 32-24)

Next Game: Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.