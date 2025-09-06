Campusano Extends Hitting Streak in Loss Friday
Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas led 7-1 in the fifth inning Friday night in Salt Lake but the Bees scored seven unanswered runs and came back to win 8-7. The Chihuahuas left the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the ninth.
El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano hit an RBI double in the top of the first inning to move his hitting streak to 21 games and his on-base streak to 33 games. He's eight games shy of Alex Dickerson's team hitting streak and five games shy of Brian O'Grady's team on-base streak record. Third baseman Marcos Castañon went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, his first Triple-A homer, and a hit by pitch.
Salt Lake's Dakota Hudson pitched seven innings Friday and it was the third consecutive game that the Bees' starter threw more than six innings. The Chihuahuas and Bees have split the first four games of the series.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Bees 8 Final Score (09/05/2025)
Team Records: El Paso (72-63, 34-26), Salt Lake (59-76, 30-31)
Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (1-3, 5.30) vs. Salt Lake RHP Brett Kerry (7-8, 7.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
