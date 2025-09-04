Chihuahuas Fall 7-3 Wednesday at Salt Lake

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 Wednesday night in the second game of the series at The Ballpark at America First Square. The teams have split the first two games.

The Chihuahuas trailed 7-1 in the fifth inning for the second straight game but weren't able to come back and win like they did on Tuesday. El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano went 1-for-4 with a ninth inning single to move his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games and his on-base streak to 31 games, the longest by a Chihuahuas player this year. El Paso's Ripken Reyes went 1-for-3 with a double, his sixth extra-base hit in the last five games.

Jake Higginbotham pitched 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for the Chihuahuas. Salt Lake starter Sammy Peralta allowed one earned run in seven innings in his longest start of the season. The Chihuahuas are now 3-2 against the Bees this season.

Team Records: El Paso (71-62, 33-25), Salt Lake (58-75, 29-30)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (3-7, 6.03). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







