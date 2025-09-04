Early-Innings Onslaught Powers Sugar Land to Wednesday Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - Buoyed by nine runs on nine hits in the early innings, including a six-run third, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-29, 66-65) outlasted the Oklahoma City Comets (30-28, 76-58) 9-7 on Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Brice Matthews walked, stole second and third and came into score on an RBI single from Jake Meyers. Two batters later, Shay Whitcomb whipped an RBI double down the left-field line, allowing Meyers to score from first and doubling Sugar Land's advantage, 2-0.

RHP Jose Fleury (W, 1-1) worked around a lead-off walk in the top of the first to post a scoreless inning and stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the second. In the home half of the inning, Sugar Land extended their lead. Collin Price ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and smoked a lead-off home run into left, putting the Space Cowboys ahead, 3-0.

Sugar Land stretched their margin in the bottom of the third. After Meyers and Zach Cole cracked back-to-back doubles, Whitcomb walloped a three-run homer to left as the Space Cowboys opened the game up, 6-0. Later in the inning, Zack Short walked, and in the ensuing at-bat, Price pummeled his second homer of the game, a two-run shot to left as Sugar Land went ahead, 8-0. The Space Cowboys continued to add to their advantage as Edwin Díaz doubled and was driven in by Matthews' two-out RBI single as Sugar Land scored six runs on six hits while bringing 10 men to the plate in the frame to take a 9-0 advantage. The Space Cowboys' six hits in the inning tied a season high and was their first time recording six hits in a frame since June 14 against the Reno Aces.

Fleury continued rolling through the Comets' order as he left a runner on second in the fourth while firing a clean inning in the fifth as he did not allow a run through five innings. However, Oklahoma City ended Sugar Land's shutout with back-to-back solo homers in the top of the sixth. In the seventh, the Comets plated three more runs to make it a 9-6 game.

RHP Luis Contreras (H,10) spun a scoreless top half of the eighth while sidestepping a two-out double. Although Oklahoma City loaded the bases and plated a run in the ninth, RHP Nick Hernandez (S,9) closed out Sugar Land's 9-7 win.

NOTABLE:

- With a 3-for-5 night with two doubles, a homer, four RBI and a run scored, Shay Whitcomb is currently on a 16-game on-base streak with five doubles, three homers, 11 RBI and nine walks. Whitcomb also extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is batting 15-for-38 (.395) over that stretch. Wednesday was the 12th time Whitcomb has recorded three hits or more in a game this season and the fourth time with three extra-base hits in a game. Whitcomb's four RBI was the fourth time this season he has recorded four RBI or more in a game and the first time since May 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes when he picked up five.

- Zach Cole doubled on Wednesday, his fifth game with an extra-base hit in his last seven contests. In eight games with Sugar Land, Cole is batting 9-for-26 (.346) with a double, four home runs, seven RBI, four walks and seven runs scored.

- Since August 1, Collin Price is batting 22-for-75 (.293) with four doubles, two homers, nine RBI, four walks and 10 runs scored after going 2-for-4 on Tuesday with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored. Price picked up his first multi-homer game since July 28, 2024 with Corpus Christi.

- Jake Meyers went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored on Wednesday. Wednesday was Meyers' first multi-hit game on Major League rehab and his first extra-base hit.

- Jose Fleury went 5.1 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Fleury's 5.1 innings are his highest in his Triple-A career and his longest outing since he registered 6.0 innings on May 2, 2025 with Corpus Christi. Fleury has gone 5.0 innings or further in two-straight starts and earned his first win of his Triple-A career on Wednesday.

- Brice Matthews stole two bases on Wednesday, his sixth time stealing multiple bases this season but his first time in the second half.

- With a save on Wednesday, Nick Hernandez has picked up a save in six of his last seven outings and has converted his last six save opportunities

Sugar Land's six-game set versus the Comets continues on Thursday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey takes the ball for the Space Cowboys against RHP Kyle Funkhouser. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com.







