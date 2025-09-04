Express RHP Trey Supak Named August PCL Pitcher of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express RHP Trey Supak was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for August, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Thursday afternoon. Supak is the first Express pitcher to receive PCL Pitcher of the Month since LHP Cody Bradford in April 2023.

In five August starts, Supak led the league in ERA (1.71), hits allowed per nine innings (6.49), WHIP (0.99) and batting average against (.200). He was third in strikeout to walk ratio (3.29). He went 5.0 innings or more in all five starts and did not allow an earned run in his final two starts and 11.0 innings on the mound.

His two best starts came in his final two outings of the month. On August 22 at St. Paul, Supak tossed 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball with two hits, two walks and six strikeouts in a no-decision. The right-hander came back and delivered 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball against Salt Lake on August 28 at Dell Diamond with two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts.

While Supak takes home Pitcher of the Month, he led a starting rotation in which RHP Cory Abbott (August 11-17) and LHP Michael Plassmeyer (August 25-31) collected PCL Pitcher of the Week awards in August. Round Rock starters held a 4.01 ERA (60 ER/134.2 IP) which was their lowest ERA in a month since August 2024.

Supak is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA (12 ER/45.0 IP) with 11 walks and 37 strikeouts in nine starts for the Express. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 18.0 innings and three starts after spinning 7.0 scoreless innings on September 3 at Albuquerque. He allowed three hits with six strikeouts while not issuing a walk. He earned the win in a 3-0 shutout as the E-Train became the first team to shut out the Isotopes at home since Sugar Land on June 30, 2022 (254 games). Supak was the first starter to toss 7.0 scoreless innings at Isotopes Park since El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza on August 19, 2023.

The 29-year-old began his season with Double-A Frisco making 14 starts with a 6-3 record and a 4.09 ERA (32 ER/70.1 IP). He made a spot start for the Express on May 5 at Sugar Land earning a win in 5.0 innings with two earned runs, three hits, one walk and four strikeouts before he was sent back to Frisco. He officially joined Round Rock following the All-Star break on July 18.

The La Grange, Texas native (84 miles south of Dell Diamond) signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on March 5. He was originally a second-round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft out of La Grange High School. He helped La Grange win the 3A 2013 UIL Texas State Baseball Championship and he was named to the All-Tournament team.

