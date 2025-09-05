Walk-off Slam Downs Comets

Zach Cole hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning to send the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to a 7-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Thursday night at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys (28-29/67-65) had the bases empty with two outs before a single and two walks loaded the bases for Cole, who unloaded on the first pitch out to center field to win the game. Sugar Land took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before the Comets (30-30/76-59) scored twice in the fourth inning without a hit, using four walks to their advantage. After the Space Cowboys tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, Esteury Ruiz put OKC ahead with a home run in the fifth inning at 3-2. Again, the Space Cowboys tied the game in their next at-bat with a RBI single by Cole. The game remained at 3-3 until the bottom of the ninth inning, as the Comets produced just one hit over the final four innings.

Of Note: -The Comets are 1-4 in the last five games, 2-7 in the last nine games, 3-9 in the last 12 games and 4-10 in the last 14 games...This is the second consecutive series and third time in the last five series the Comets have dropped each of the first three games.

-The Comets lost in walk-off fashion for the 11th time this season, as OKC allowed its first walk-off grand slam since April 18, 2018 at Round Rock...It was also the ninth grand slam allowed this season - tied for most in the PCL - and seventh grand slam allowed since July 5...The Comets are now 4-11 this season in games tied after eight innings, including 1-6 on the road.

-Esteury Ruiz hit his 13th home run of the season and extended his on-base streak to 32 games -tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season.

-For the second consecutive game, Austin Gauthier reached base four times. He went 1-for-1 with a double and three walks. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .463 (19x41) with 12 walks and 10 RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 15 games.

-Max Muncy opened a Major League Rehab Assignment by going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. He also played five innings at third base.

-Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment as the team's designated hitter, going 1-for-4. Through three games with OKC, Edman is 1-for-9 with a walk.

-Luken Baker replaced Max Muncy in the sixth inning and lined out to left field in his only at-bat, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

Next Up: The Comets ¬â¹meet the Space Cowboys again at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







