Rainiers Ride Five-Run Sixth Inning to 7-2 Victory over Reno

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Rainiers Ride Five-Run Sixth Inning to 7-2 Victory Over Reno

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (76-58/38-21) used a five-run sixth inning to take a 7-2 victory over the Reno Aces (55-79/18-41) on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium. Casey Lawrence spun 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, followed by 3.0 dominant innings from the bullpen to lock down the victory.

Both sides were kept off the board through the first two innings. Lawrence faced one over the minimum, allowing an infield single. The Rainiers' offense got a runner to third base in the second inning, but Aces' starter Roman Angelo got an inning-ending double play to keep the Rainiers off the board.

The Aces plated the game's first run in the top of the third inning. With one out, Cristian Pache hit a solo home run (3) over the left field wall to give Reno a 1-0 lead. Lawrence retired the next two batters to retire the side.

The Rainiers struck back in the bottom of the inning. Victor Labrada led off the inning with a walk, but was cut down at second base on a fielder's choice from Samad Taylor. Rhylan Thomas followed with a double to the left-center gap to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and put runners at second and third base. Ryan Bliss looped a double down the left field line to score both Taylor and Thomas, putting Tacoma on top 2-1. Angelo got Ben Williamson to ground out to get out of the inning.

Reno evened the score in the top of the fourth inning. Tristan English led off the frame with his second single of the game, beating out the throw from the shortstop Miles Mastrobuoni. After Lawrence retired the next two hitters, Ivan Melendez roped a single into left field to score English and tie the game at two. Lawrence struck out Aramis Garcia for the third out of the frame.

Lawrence cruised through the fifth and sixth innings, retiring six of the final seven batters he faced, logging his fifth quality start of the season with 6.0 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four without issuing a walk.

Tacoma broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kyle Nelson took over in relief for Reno and allowed the first five Rainiers he faced to reach base. Williamson and Leody Taveras singled and Mastrobuoni drew a walk to load the bases with no outs. Spencer Packard drew another walk to force in the go-ahead run, giving the Rainiers a 3-2 lead. Blake Hunt followed with a two-run single to center field to make it 5-2, as Taveras and Mastrobuoni scored. Nelson struck out Labrada for the first out of the inning but then walked Taylor to load the bases again for Thomas. Alfred Morillo entered in relief for Reno, and Thomas took the first pitch he saw and ripped a single up the middle to score two more runs, driving in Packard and Hunt to give the Rainiers a 7-2 lead. Bliss grounded out for the third out of the inning, hitting a ball off Morillo's leg that ricocheted to first base, where Matt Mervis made the play.

The Rainiers' bullpen locked it down in the late innings. Michael Fulmer, Austin Kitchen and Casey Legumina each put up zeroes, facing a combined two over the minimum to finish off the win. Casey Lawrence (9-3) earned the win, while Kyle Nelson (0-3) took the loss for Reno.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Casey Lawrence earned his ninth victory of the season on Wednesday night, pitching his fifth quality start of the year...Lawrence's nine wins are the most for a Rainier and tied for the fourth-most by a Triple-A pitcher at 37 years or older since 2005...Lawrence's five quality starts are the most for a Rainier at least 37 years old since 2005 and tied for the eighth-most by a PCL pitcher at 37 years old since 2005

Blake Hunt logged a pair of hits and RBI in Wednesday night...since May 17 (37G), Hunt is hitting .305 with eight doubles, one triple, four home runs with 24 RBI and 24 walks, sporting an .892 OPS

Leody Taveras stole his 24th base of the season in the sixth inning, making him successful in each of his last 23 attempts... since June 21, Taveras' 23 steals are the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught, trailing the 25 steals from Jersey Shore's John Spikerman

Miles Mastrobuoni logged a pair of doubles on Wednesday, doing so for the 17th time in his career...Mastrobuoni is the second Rainier this season to hit two doubles in a game played at shortstop, joining Cole Young, who did so on May 11 and 28







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.