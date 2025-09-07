Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

Published on September 6, 2025

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 9/6 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (9-6, 4.48) vs. Reno RHP Casey Kelly (2-6, 5.73)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Gregory Santos (#41) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD LHP Joe Jacques (#36) - sent outright to Tacoma

ADD LHP Tayler Saucedo (#22) - optioned

DEL RHP Dylan File - transfer to Arkansas

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

THE RAINIERS: Won their third game of the series thanks to three-run, walk-off home run from Blake Hunt in the 10th inning to beat Reno 9-6 on Friday night...the Rainiers jumped out to an early lead, scoring in the first inning as Ryan Bliss doubled in a run...Leody Taveras led off the second inning with a solo home run to double the Rainiers' lead at 2-0...after Reno got a run back in the top of the third inning to make it a 2-1 game, Tacoma scored a pair from a Miles Mastrobuoni double and a Victor Labrada sacrifice fly to lead 4-1...teams traded blows from the fifth through the seventh innings as Reno took a 6-5 lead, but Tacoma tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a Spencer Packard RBI single...Guillo Zuñiga threw 1.1 scoreless innings to keep Reno off the board in the ninth and 10th innings, leading to Blake Hunt crushing a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to give Tacoma the 9-6 victory.

HOMER HUNTING: C Blake Hunt hit the first walk-off home run of his career on Friday night, also his 50th career home run...Hunt also logged his second career walk-off hit, the other coming May 5, 2023 against Biloxi, which was a walk-off double...Hunt's home run was the Rainiers' third walk-off home run of the season, tied for the third-most in Triple-A this season...in his last 38 games (since May 17), Hunt is hitting .311(42x135) with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 27 RBI...among Triple-A catchers with 150 plate appearances since May 17, Hunt ranks second with a .424 on-base percentage, third with a .311 batting average and sixth with a .920 OPS.

SANTOS STARTS REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The Seattle Mariners sent RHP Gregory Santos to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Saturday...Santos, 26, was placed on the Mariners 60-Day Injured List on April 29...Santos pitched in eight games with the Mariners, going 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA (7.0 IP/4ER), walking eight with zero strikeouts...the right-hander threw in 16 total games last season, making eight appearances with Seattle, seven with Tacoma and one with Everett...the Mariners acquired Santos in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for RHP Prelander Berroa, OF Zach DeLoach and Future Considerations after made a career-high 60 appearances in 2023, going 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA.

OTHER HOUSEKEEPING: The Rainiers made a handful of other moves ahead of Saturday's game...LHP Joe Jacques was sent outright to Tacoma and LHP Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Tacoma...to make room on the roster, RHP Dylan File was transferred to Double-A Arkansas and RHP Michael Mariot was placed on the Development List.

LOVE TO LEAD OFF: The Rainiers have had two of the top leadoff hitters in the PCL, with Samad Taylor (1st - 59) and Rhylan Thomas (3rd - 33) among the best in the league at leading off an inning with a hit, but it has been a team effort...the Rainiers lead all of Triple-A when leading off an inning with: a .296 batting average, 308 hits, a .387 on-base percentage and an .875 OPS, ranking second with a .488 slugging percentage and 508 total bases...Leody Taveras' leadoff home run in the second inning on Friday was the Rainiers 41st home run to lead off an inning this season, good for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: By collecting a pair of hits and an RBI on Thursday night, UTL Jack López now has 36 RBI out of the ninth spot in the order, the second-most among all minor league hitters, trailing Memphis' Mike Antico, who has 39...López also ranks second with 96 total bases out of the nine-spot, ranking third with 65 hits when batting ninth... López's 36 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier since 2005, trailing only the 41 tallied by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...López's 65 hits from the nine-spot are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005.

HIT IT, MASTRO!: INF Miles Mastrobuoni extended his on-base streak to 15 games with his double in the fourth inning on Friday...since his option to Tacoma on August 19, Mastrobuoni is tied for the lead among all minor league hitters with 19 walks...among minor league hitters with at least 60 plate appearances in that time, Mastrobuoni ranks sixth with a .514 on-base percentage...since his option on August 19, Mastrobuoni is hitting .346 (18x52) with eight doubles and one home run with 19 walks to nine strikeouts, sporting a 1.072 OPS.

TAYLOR ON TRACK FOR THE RECORD: Entering today's game, Samad Taylor has 90 career steals with Tacoma, the second-most in franchise history...he trails only the 92 stolen bases by Dell Alston, who played for Tacoma from 1978-80...since making his Triple-A debut in 2022, his 156 steals are the most in Triple-A, four ahead of Forrest Wall's 153...since his professional debut in 2016, Taylor's 269 career steals are the second-most in the minor leagues, trailing only the 310 by Esteury Ruiz...Cade Marlowe is also in the hunt for the record, as he has 87 career steals with Tacoma, five shy of the record.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell to the Atlanta Braves 4-1 on Friday night...Leo Rivas went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, driving in the lone Seattle run...Harry Ford also made his Major League debut, pinch hitting for Luke Raley in the seventh inning, striking out in his lone plate appearance.







