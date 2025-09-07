Round Rock Falls, 5-3, to Albuquerque in Rain-Shortened Game

Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N. Mex. - Isotopes Park (6 INNINGS) R H E

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (33-27 | 67-68) 3 5 1

ALBUQUERQUE ISOTOPES (57-79 | 26-36) 5 7 2

WP: RHP Gabriel Hughes (3-2, 5.47) FIRST PITCH: 6:37 p.m. MT ATTENDANCE: 8,265

LP: RHP Jose Corniell (0-1, 12.00) GAME TIME: 2:10 (:38 delay)

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 79 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Sterlin Thomspon 15 6 0 0 0-1 364 feet/86.2 MPH Right Field Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

In the second inning, Isotopes C Daniel Cope doubled to score 1B Michael Toglia, 3B Owen Miller and LF Sterlin Thompson and it was 3-0 Albuquerque.

In the third inning, Miller doubled off the wall in right field and DH Blaine Crim scored to give the Isotopes a 4-0 advantage. Round Rock responded with three runs in the sixth inning. A double for SS Alan Trejo scored 2B Justin Foscue. SS Richie Martin came up with the bases loaded and his infield single scored RF Trevor Hauver from third base as a throwing error on the play allowed Trejo to score and it was 4-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, a solo homer from RF Sterlin Thompson gave the Isotopes a 5-3 lead. With two outs in the top of the seventh, the game went into a rain delay before it was ruled final because of rain.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

TRIPLE-A DEBUT: RHP Jose Corniell tossed 3.0 innings in his Triple-A debut while earning the loss for the Express. He allowed four earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. His first Triple-A strikeout came against Albuquerque DH Blaine Crim in the first inning.

ALAN AGAIN: SS Alan Trejo finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a strikeouts on Saturday. The right-hander has a hit in four of five games this week. In the second half, he is slashing .288/.357/.545/.902 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored, 20 walks and 45 strikeouts.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, September 7 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 2:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

#RR#







