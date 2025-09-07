Aces Shut Out in Game 5 vs. Tacoma

Published on September 6, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (18-44, 55-82) fell 10-0 to the Tacoma Rainiers (41-21, 79-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Despite the loss, Kristian Robinson continued to find his rhythm at the Triple-A level, going 2-for-4 with a double. The talented outfielder has been red hot as of late, riding an eight-game hitting streak where he has gone 13-for-32 (.406) with nine extra-base hits, including three home runs, and nine RBI.

The Aces will look to finish strong in Sunday's series finale at Tacoma, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Kristian Robinson: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

Gametime Weather: 74 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 3 mph, Out To CF.

First pitch by Jhonathan DÃ-az at 6:05 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Rainiers 0) -- Kristian Robinson doubles down the right-field line. Tommy Troy flies out to Rhylan Thomas. Tim Tawa flies out to Leody Taveras, Kristian Robinson to 3rd. Tristin English lines out to Leody Taveras.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 1st (Rainiers 4, Aces 0) -- Samad Taylor grounds out, Casey Kelly to Tim Tawa. Rhylan Thomas doubles down the right-field line. Cade Marlowe singles to left field, Rhylan Thomas to 3rd. Cade Marlowe steals 2nd base. Ben Williamson walks. Leody Taveras grounds into a force out, Tim Tawa to Sergio Alcántara, Rhylan Thomas scores; Cade Marlowe scores; Ben Williamson out at 2nd, missed catch error by Casey Kelly. Miles Mastrobuoni doubles to left field, Leody Taveras scores.

Spencer Packard singles to center field, Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Blake Hunt pops out to Sergio Alcántara.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 2nd (Rainiers 4, Aces 0) -- A.J. Vukovich singles through the hole at shortstop. Ivan Melendez flies out to Rhylan Thomas. Andy Weber grounds into double play, Miles Mastrobuoni to Spencer Packard, A.J. Vukovich out at 2nd, Andy Weber out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 2nd (Rainiers 4, Aces 0) -- Victor Labrada grounds out, Andy Weber to Tim Tawa. Samad Taylor singles to center field. Rhylan Thomas lines out to Tommy Troy.

Cade Marlowe walks, Samad Taylor to 2nd. Ben Williamson pops out to Tristin English in foul territory.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 3rd (Rainiers 4, Aces 0) -- Jose Herrera strikes out swinging. Sergio Alcántara grounds out, Ben Williamson to Spencer Packard. Kristian Robinson singles to center field. Tommy Troy grounds out, Ben Williamson to Spencer Packard.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 3rd (Rainiers 5, Aces 0) -- Leody Taveras walks. Miles Mastrobuoni lines out to Tommy Troy. Leody Taveras steals 2nd base. Spencer Packard singles to left field, Leody Taveras to 3rd. Blake Hunt flies into sacrifice double play, Tommy Troy to Sergio Alcántara, Leody Taveras scores; Spencer Packard out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Rainiers 5, Aces 0) -- Tim Tawa strikes out swinging. Tristin English hit by pitch. A.J. Vukovich grounds into double play, Miles Mastrobuoni to Samad Taylor to Spencer Packard, Tristin English out at 2nd, A.J. Vukovich out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 4th (Rainiers 6, Aces 0) -- Victor Labrada doubles down the right-field line. Samad Taylor singles to right-center field, Victor Labrada to 3rd. Rhylan Thomas out on a sacrifice fly to Kristian Robinson, Victor Labrada scores. Cade Marlowe pops out to Tristin English. Ben Williamson flies out to Tommy Troy.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 5th (Rainiers 6, Aces 0) -- Ivan Melendez grounds out, Miles Mastrobuoni to Spencer Packard. Andy Weber singles to left-center field. Jose Herrera grounds into double play, Jhonathan DÃ-az to Samad Taylor to Spencer Packard, Andy Weber out at 2nd, Jose Herrera out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 5th (Rainiers 6, Aces 0) -- Leody Taveras flies out to Tommy Troy. Miles Mastrobuoni struck out looking. Spencer Packard grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Rainiers 6, Aces 0) -- Sergio Alcántara flies out to Leody Taveras. Kristian Robinson struck out looking. Tommy Troy strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 6th (Rainiers 9, Aces 0) -- Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Blake Hunt walks. Victor Labrada hit by pitch, Blake Hunt to 2nd. Samad Taylor doubles to left-center field, Blake Hunt scores; Victor Labrada scores. Pitcher Change: Alfred Morillo replaces Casey Kelly. Rhylan Thomas walks. Cade Marlowe grounds into a force out, Tim Tawa to Sergio Alcántara, Samad Taylor to 3rd; Rhylan Thomas out at 2nd. Ben Williamson singles through the hole at shortstop, Samad Taylor scores; Cade Marlowe to 2nd. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Miles Mastrobuoni grounds out, Tim Tawa to Alfred Morillo.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 7th (Rainiers 9, Aces 0) -- Tim Tawa singles to shallow left field. Tristin English flies out to Leody Taveras. A.J. Vukovich lines out to Victor Labrada. Ivan Melendez grounds out, Miles Mastrobuoni to Spencer Packard.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 7th (Rainiers 9, Aces 0) -- Spencer Packard doubles to left field. Blake Hunt lines out to A.J. Vukovich. Victor Labrada grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa, Spencer Packard to 3rd. Samad Taylor grounds out, Tristin English to Tim Tawa.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 8th (Rainiers 9, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Gregory Santos replaces Jhonathan DÃ-az. Andy Weber strikes out swinging. Jose Herrera walks. Sergio Alcántara lines out to Rhylan Thomas. Kristian Robinson grounds into a force out, Samad Taylor to Miles Mastrobuoni, Jose Herrera out at 2nd.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 8th (Rainiers 10, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Matt Mervis replaces Alfred Morillo. Rhylan Thomas doubles down the left-field line. Cade Marlowe lines out to

9/6/25, 8: 24 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ TAC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779513/box-score#orgId=11&boxscoreType=PBP Kristian Robinson. Ben Williamson doubles down the right-field line, Rhylan Thomas scores. Leody Taveras lines out to Kristian Robinson. Miles Mastrobuoni grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Tim Tawa.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Aces 9th (Rainiers 10, Aces 0) -- Pitcher Change: Domingo Gonzalez replaces Gregory Santos. Tommy Troy flies out to Rhylan Thomas. Tim Tawa pops out to Miles Mastrobuoni. Tristin English grounds out, Miles Mastrobuoni to Spencer Packard.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.