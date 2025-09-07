Comets Stopped by Space Cowboys

Published on September 6, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys blanked the Oklahoma City Comets, 2-0, Saturday night at Constellation Field. Offense was in short supply for both teams, as neither team had a runner advance as far as third base until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Space Cowboys had runners at first and third with two outs when a pitch went to the backstop, but he OKC catcher Carlos Avila fielded the carom and tagged out the runner trying to score. Sugar Land (30-29/69-65) scored twice in the fifth inning when five straight batters reached base with one out, including an RBI single by Pedro León and bases-loaded walk by Zach Cole. The Comets (30-32/76-61) left two runners on base in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the ninth inning, the Comets had the tying run on base with one out, but each of the next two batters were retired to end the game.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost a season-high five straight games. The Comets are 1-6 in the last seven games, 2-9 in the last 11 games, 3-11 in the last 14 games and 4-12 in the last 16 games...This is the first time since Aug. 22-26, 2023 OKC has lost the first five games of a series...OKC has now lost nine straight games against Sugar Land.

-The Comets were shut out for the second time this season and first time since May 14 at Round Rock. It was also the third time this season OKC did not collect an extra-base hit...The Comets have scored 13 runs over five games during the current series, and were held to three or fewer runs for the sixth time in the last 11 games ... The Comets notched only four hits Saturday and have collected five hits or less in six of the last eight games.

-Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and reached base in all four of his plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with two walks as the designated hitter. Edman is 3-for-12 with three walks over four games with OKC ...Edman and Alex Freeland combined to go 3-for-5 with three walks while the rest of the Comets lineup went a combined 1-for-26 with one walk.

-Max Muncy also continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts while playing six innings at third base. Muncy is 2-for-7 with two walks across three games during the rehab assignment.

-Esteury Ruiz's 33-game on-base streak ended, as he went 0-for-4. It is the second-longest on-base streak recorded in the PCL this season.

-The two runs by Sugar Land tied for the fewest allowed in a loss by the Comets this season, along with a 2-1 defeat in 11 innings April 11 at Round Rock.

Next Up: The Comets ¬â¹finish their series in Sugar Land starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.