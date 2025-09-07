OKC Comets Game Notes - September 6, 2025

Oklahoma City Comets (30-31/76-60) at

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-29/68-65)

Game #137 of 150/Second Half #62 of 75/Road #68 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Robinson Ortiz (1-0, 1.64) vs. SUG-RHP Ethan Pecko (0-2, 4.74)

Saturday, September 6, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field trying to snap a four-game losing streak - tied for their longest losing skid of the season...The Comets have fallen to 0-4 in the current series as the Space Cowboys have now won eight straight meetings against Oklahoma City, and both of OKC's longest losing streaks of 2025 have come against Sugar Land.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to come back and beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 5-2, Friday night at Constellation Field. Luken Baker put the Comets ahead in the fourth inning with a solo home run. OKC added to its lead in the sixth inning when Esteury Ruiz stole third base and scored on a throwing error during the play. Sugar Land did not have a hit until the seventh inning and left the bases loaded that frame as the Comets still led, 2-0. The Space Cowboys then plated five runs in the eighth inning to take the lead. Collin Price hit a solo homer before Kenedy Corona tied the game with a two-out RBI single. A wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score, and Zach Cole added a two-run triple to bury the Comets.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Robinson Ortiz (1-0) opens tonight's bullpen game for the Comets...He makes his third appearance of the series and will start a game for the first time since the 2021 season with High-A Great Lakes...Ortiz most recently pitched Thursday in Sugar Land, tossing a perfect inning with two strikeouts...Ortiz has not allowed a run in his last six outings, totaling 7.0 innings...Since joining the Comets in mid-August from Double-A Tulsa, Ortiz owns a 1.64 ERA over 11.0 innings with nine strikeouts and seven walks. Opponents are batting .139 against him...Prior to his promotion to Triple-A, Ortiz pitched in 15 games with Tulsa and 18 games with Great Lakes, compiling a 4-2 record with four saves and a 2.72 ERA over 43.0 IP with 58 strikeouts against 24 walks and kept opponents to a .213 batting average...He entered 2025 having pitched just 11.0 innings over the past four seasons as he missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to injury. He played with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2024 and made six appearances totaling 11.0 IP, but did not pitch after May 26...Ortiz signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent June 2, 2017...Ortiz is the 29th different starting pitcher used by OKC this year.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2025: 4-9 2024: 6-12 All-time: 56-47 At SUG: 27-25

The Comets and Space Cowboys meet for the third and final time this season and second at Constellation Field...The teams last met July 8-13 in Oklahoma City. The Comets won the first two games before closing the series with four straight losses for OKC's longest losing streak of the season. It was also the first time since switching to the six-game series format in 2021 that OKC won the first two games of a series only to lose the next four...The teams opened the season in Sugar Land March 28-30, with the Comets winning the final two games after Sugar Land rallied in the ninth inning of the season opener to come back and defeat OKC...Through the first nine meetings this season, the Space Cowboys edged the Comets in runs (43-40), hits (71-67), and home runs (10-7). Ryan Ward entered this series with 13 hits in nine games against Sugar Land this season, with eight RBI...The Space Cowboys are defending Triple-A National Champions, going 93-56 overall last season. Despite going 6-12 against the Space Cowboys last season, OKC outscored Sugar Land, 91-89, and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15. However, in the final series between the teams Sept. 3-8, 2024, OKC scored 10 total runs...Sugar Land is now 18-6 over the last 24 meetings between the teams and has won eight straight games against the Comets.

The Struggle is Real: The Comets have equaled their longest overall and road losing streaks of the season, going 0-4 this week in Sugar Land. OKC last lost four consecutive games July 10-13 against Sugar Land in OKC and last lost four road games July 27-Aug. 7 with a loss in Reno and three in El Paso. This is also the first time since May 14-17, 2024 at Sacramento that OKC has started a series by losing each of the first four games...OKC has not lost five consecutive games since June 26-July 1, 2024 as part of a season-high six-game skid with five losses in Reno followed by a loss in Las Vegas. The team last lost five games in the same series during that June 2024 series in Reno and last opened a series with five consecutive losses against Albuquerque in OKC Aug. 22-26, 2023...Despite tonight and Sunday's results, the Comets will lose the current series and fall to 0-3-3 in the last six series and drop their first road series of 2025...OKC is 1-5 in the last six games, 2-8 in the last 10 games, 3-10 in the last 13 games and 4-11 in the last 15 games, falling to 30-31 during the second half. After starting the half 10-4, OKC is 20-27 since...The Comets have fallen into third place in the PCL standings at 76-60 overall after they had held at least a share of first place every day from July 20-Sept. 3. After tying their season high at 25 games above .500 (63-38) following a win in Reno July 26, the Comets are 13-22 since...This is also the first time since June 21 the team is down to 16 games above .500 overall (45-29).

Running with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning last night to extend his on-base streak to 33 games - tied for the longest on-base streak in the PCL this season as well as the longest active on-base streak in the league with El Paso's Luis Campusano. The last PCL player with a longer on-base streak was David Villar, who reached base in 34 straight games with Sacramento last season. The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...Ruiz stole a base last night to tie Freddy Guzman (2007) for the most stolen bases in a single season during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998) at 56. However, it should be noted Guzman stole 56 bases in 133 games played, while Ruiz has needed just 90 games to do it...Ruiz's 57 total stolen bases this season (including one with Las Vegas) pace the PCL and are the most in the league since Fresno's Tyler Graham had 60 stolen bases in 2011...Ruiz ranks second in the league with a .414 OBP.

Shake 'N' Bake: Luken Baker hit his third home run since joining the Comets in early August as well as his second home run in the last six games. Baker has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 12-for-43 (.279) as well as in 19 of 21 games with OKC, batting .333 (25x75) with nine extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 16 walks, producing a .979 OPS.

Late Show: The Comets lost Friday for the 11th time this season when leading after seven innings. OKC had gone 67-1 last season when leading after seven innings and this is the first season during the affiliation with the Dodgers (since 2015) that an OKC team has lost more than nine games in a season when leading after seven innings...The Comets were also charged with their 38th blown save of the year last night - the most blown saves by any team at any level of the Minors during the MLBAM stat-tracking era (since 2005).

Austin City Limits: Last night Austin Gauthier was held without a hit for just the second time in his last 14 games, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Over those 14 games, he is batting .442 (19x43) with 14 walks and 10 RBI. He also extended his current on-base streak to a season-high 16 games, during which he has a .561 OBP...Since Aug. 5 (26 G), Gauthier paces the PCL with a .551 OBP and 31 walks...He also leads the league with 84 walks overall this season.

Getting Their Steps In: The Comets allowed 11 more walks last night, marking the second time in seven games with at least 11 walks and fifth time in the last eight games with at least seven walks (59 BB). OKC has allowed the third-most walks in the Minors this season, setting a team record with 718 walks and counting...On the other hand, the Comets have drawn the second-most walks in the Minors this season with 693 walks...An average Comets game this season includes 10.4 walks per game.

Road Detour: Although they have lost six of the last seven road games as well as seven of the last nine road games, the Comets are still a league-best 41-26 on the road. Despite tonight and Sunday's results in Sugar Land, the Comets will lose their first road series since July 30-Aug. 4, 2024 in El Paso, snapping a streak of 15 straight road series without a series loss (12-0-3)...The Comets still bat at a league-leading .293 clip in road games, while their 103 home runs, 482 runs (7.2 RPG) and 717 hits are tops in the league on the road.

Around the Horn: The Comets have been held to three or fewer runs in six of the last 10 games and have collected five hits or less in five of the last seven games, batting .176 (39x221) over the seven games...All five of Sugar Land's runs scored in the eighth inning last night as OKC has allowed at one inning of three or more runs in eight of the last nine games, including each of the last four...Since Aug. 3 (29 G), the Comets' 6.67 ERA is second-highest in the full-season Minors.







