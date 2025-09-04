Express Shut out Isotopes, 3-0

Published on September 4, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Round Rock's Trey Supak tossed 7.0 shutout frames while the Isotopes tallied just five hits to claim a 3-0 victory over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The loss snaps Albuquerque's three game winning streak.

-The Isotopes were shutout for the fourth time this season (last: July 22 at Salt Lake, 3-0) and first time at Isotopes Park since June 30, 2022, vs. Sugar Land, a 15-0 loss. The shutout ends a 254-game streak without a shutout at home.

-It's the eighth all-time shutout by Round Rock in the series (last: August 4, 2017, at Round Rock, 1-0, 10 innings) and third at Isotopes Park (others: June 9, 2014, 2-0, and May 2, 2009, 5-0).

-The Express' Trey Supak tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, the 16th time an opposing starter has spun 7.0+ shutout innings at Isotopes Park since 2005 and first Round Rock hurler to do so (last: Anderson Espinoza, August 19, 2023, vs. El Paso).

-He's also the eighth pitcher to toss 7.0 shutout frames and allow three or fewer hits (last: Espinoza, two).

-Round Rock's Dustin Harris hit an inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning, the 13th all-time by an opponent and first since Las Vegas' Colby Thomas on August 4, 2024 in Nevada.

-The Isotopes have gone two-straight games without a stolen base for the first time since August 6-7 (three games, doubleheader, all against Round Rock).

-Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-3, extending his on-base streak to 23 games. Slashing .370/.489/.630 with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 13 RBI and 14 walks.

-Michael Toglia went 0-for-3, ending his on-base streak at 18 games. Slashed .400/.475/.729 with four doubles, two triples, five homers, 16 RBI and 10 walks during stretch.

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. Slashing .311/.432/.508 with five doubles, two triples, one homer, 16 RBI and 12 walks.

-Blaine Crim went 1-for-3 with a double, his third double in his last two games. Since August 12 (14 games), is slashing .353/.452/.510 with five doubles, one homer, nine walks and seven RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Xzavion Curry to the hill while Cory Abbott is expected to start for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.