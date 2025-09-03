Isotopes Claim Series Opener over Express, 8-6

Albuquerque, NM -The Isotopes plated five runs over the first two frames-three-run homer by Jose Torres and two-run triple by Michael Toglia-and held off an Express rally late in the game en route to an 8-6 triumph over Round Rock Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won three-straight games for the fifth time in 2025 (last: July 31-August 2) and are one off the season high set from May 23-May 27.

-Collin Baumgartner tallied his first save of the season after a 1-2-3 ninth. He's the 13th Isotopes pitcher to record a save in 2025, the most pitchers with a save in a season in club history since 2005 (previous: 11, 2023).

-Over the last four games, Albuquerque's starters have compiled a 3.26 ERA (22.1 IP, 8 ER).

-Jose Torres belted two dingers-three-run and solo-the 14th multi-homer game for an Isotope this season (last: Braxton Fulford, July 3 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes left just two on-base, tied for the fewest on the season (three times; last: May 11 at Oklahoma City).

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Slashing .371/.494/.643 with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 13 RBI and 14 walks. Was his fourth hitless game during streak (last: August 15 at Oklahoma City, 0-for-3).

-Michael Toglia went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. Slashing .400/.475/.729 with four doubles, two triples, five homers, 16 RBI and 10 walks during stretch.

-Jose Torres finished 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI. It was his third career multi-homer game (also: April 20, 2022, and July 3, 2022). His four RBI tied a season-high (other: April 18 vs. Portland).

-Adael Amador went 1-for-4 with a single to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Slashing .316/.443/.526 with five doubles, two triples, one homer, 16 RBI and 12 walks. He's the 12th Isotope in 2025 with a 15-plus on-base streak.

-Blaine Crim went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. It was his ninth game of the season with three-plus hits and second with Albuquerque (other: August 22 vs. Las Vegas, three). Since August 12 (13 games), is slashing .354/.458/.500 with four doubles, one homer and seven RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to send Mason Albright to the hill while Trey Supak is expected to start for Round Rock.







