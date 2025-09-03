Taylor Hits Career-High 17th Homer as Rainiers Fall 11-1

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (75-58/37-21) allowed nine extra-base hits, including three home runs, as they fell to the Reno Aces (55-78/18-40) by a 11-1 margin on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, Tacoma maintains their 3.0-game lead over Sacramento, as the River Cats also lost on Tuesday.

Reno scored the game's first run in the top of the second inning. AJ Vukovich hit a one-out single, the first of four consecutive Aces to reach base. Kristian Robinson followed with a double (4) down the left field line, putting runners at second and third base. After Jose Herrera walked, Sergio Alcantara was hit by a pitch, forcing in Vukovich to give Reno a 1-0 lead. Nico Tellache, making his second start with Tacoma, got back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded.

In the top of the third inning, Tristin English clubbed a one-out, solo home run (13), to double Reno's lead to 2-0. Tellache worked around another single, recording a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning.

Tacoma broke though in the bottom of the third as Samad Taylor led off with a solo home run (17), cutting the deficit in half at 2-1. Aces' starter Yu-Min Lin was able to get the next three hitters out to retire the side.

The Aces responded with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Alcantara singled and Christian Pache doubled to put runners at second and third base. Tommy Troy followed with a three-run home run (3), giving Reno a 5-1 lead. Tellache allowed a single to Andy Weber and got English to fly out before walking Matt Mervis, leading to Domingo Gonzalez taking over in relief. He needed just one pitch to get Vukovich to fly out for the final out of the inning.

Reno scored one more in the fifth inning, doing so with their third home run of the game. Robinson led off the frame with a solo home run (4), taking the Reno lead to 6-1. It would be the only batter to reach base against Gonzalez, who threw 2.1 innings of relief.

Joe Jacques took over in relief in the seventh inning, putting up a scoreless frame.

The Aces got to Jacques in the eighth, though. Alcantara singled and Pache doubled to put runners at second and third base. Troy drew a walk to load the bases for Andy Weber, who slapped a single through the left side to score Alcantara. Troy Taylor entered in relief of Jacques, striking out his first two hitters before surrendering a two-run single to Vukovich. After Robinson walked, Herrera hit a two-run double down the right field line, ballooning the Aces' lead to 11-1. Alcantara struck out for the third out of the inning.

Tacoma drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth but could not plate a run as they fell 11-1. Lin (3-6) earned the win for the Aces, while Tellache (0-2) took the loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Leody Taveras stole his 23rd base with Tacoma on Tuesday, making him 23-for-24 on the season...Taveras has not been thrown out since June 21, successful in 22 consecutive stolen base attempts, the second-most in the minor leagues without getting caught in that time, trailing Jersey Shore's John Spikerman, who has been successful in all 24 of his attempts in that span

Tacoma gave up nine extra-base hits in the loss, tied for the most they have given up in a game this season (also: July 11 at Reno)...the nine extra-base hits are the most the Rainiers have given up at Cheney Stadium since giving up 11 to Las Vegas on June 23, 2024

Samad Taylor hit his 17th home run of the season on Tuesday, setting a new career-high...he surpassed the 16 he hit in 2021 with Double-A New Hampshire...his 17 home runs are the most on the active roster and trail only the 19 hit by Tyler Locklear for the most by a Rainier this season

By allowing 16 hits on Tuesday, the Rainiers surrendered at least 10 hits for the 13th time in their last 17 games...since August 14, the Rainiers have allowed 186 hits, the most in Triple-A







