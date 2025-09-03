Zach Cole Named Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for August

Published on September 3, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys outfielder Zach Cole has been named the Astros Upper-Level Minor League Player of the Month for August as announced by the Astros on Wednesday.

During the month, Cole slashed .348/.412/.641/1.053 in 23 games between Double-A Corpus Christi and Sugar Land with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored. During the month, he led Astros Minor Leaguers in batting average, slugging, OPS, hits (32), triples, extra-base hits (15), runs and total bases (59) while he was tied for the lead in doubles and finished second in home runs and RBI.

Cole was promoted to Sugar Land on August 25, and in his first six games with Sugar Land went 7-for-19 (.368) with a double, three home runs and five RBI. Including his lone game in September with the Space Cowboys, Cole has homered in four of his first six starts with Sugar Land.

Selected in the 10th round of the 2022 Draft by the Houston Astros out of Ball State, this is Cole's second time earning Player of the Month honors in the Astros' organization after he was named the Minor League Player of the Month in June of 2023. For the season, Cole is slashing .274/.368/.535/.903 in 89 games with 20 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 60 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. Cole is the third Sugar Land position player to be named Upper-Level Player of the Month in 2025, joining Shay Whitcomb, who was selected for April and May, and Brice Matthews, who was recognized in June.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.