Chihuahuas Come Back to Win at Salt Lake Tuesday

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-1 in the fifth inning Tuesday night and came back to beat the Salt Lake Bees 11-9 at The Ballpark at America First Square. It was the first time the Chihuahuas played the Bees on the road this season and the first time the clubs have met since El Paso won two of three in the season-opening series in late-March.

Designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. It extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 30 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double and two RBIs. The double was his 45th, which leads all of professional baseball.

First baseman Tim Locastro had two hits and was hit by a pitch for the third time in the last five games. Locastro's 17 hit by pitches this season are tied for the Pacific Coast League lead. Tuesday's win ended El Paso's four-game losing streak, which was the longest of the season. The Chihuahuas' all-time record against Salt Lake is now 30 games over .500 at 83-53.

Team Records: El Paso (71-61, 33-24), Salt Lake (57-75, 28-30)

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (6-2, 5.19) vs. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (6-9, 5.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







