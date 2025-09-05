Chihuahuas Win in 10 Innings Thursday in Salt Lake

Nate Mondou hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10 inning Thursday in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 6-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games in the series and four of six against Salt Lake this season.

El Paso leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and four runs scored. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit an RBI single in the win, moving his season RBI total to 99, the second most in Chihuahuas' history to Hunter Renfroe's 105 in 2016. Catcher Luis Campusano hit two singles to advance his hitting streak to 20 games and his on-base streak to 32 games, six shy of the Chihuahuas' team record set by Brian O'Grady in 2021.

The Chihuahuas improved to 4-9 in extra-inning games, while the Bees dropped to 1-4. Thursday was the Chihuahuas' fifth extra-inning game in their last three series.

Team Records: El Paso (72-62, 34-25), Salt Lake (58-76, 29-31)

Next Game: Friday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP JP Sears (1-0, 4.50) vs. Salt Lake RHP Dakota Hudson (6-7, 7.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







