Aces Fall, 9-6, in Extras on Friday vs. Tacoma

Published on September 5, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces (18-43, 55-81) fell 9-6 in extra innings to the Tacoma Rainiers (40-21, 78-58), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Andy Weber led the offense with three hits, sparking a three-run rally in the seventh inning and driving home Cristian Pache on an RBI single. The infielder has been a key piece of Reno's lineup in the second half, slashing .347/.385/.473 with 19 extra-base hits and 31 RBI in 58 games.

Matt Mervis went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the seventh. The first baseman has been productive of late, tallying four extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last eight games.

Sergio Alcántara also turned in a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single in the fifth. The switch-hitter has been steady in 32 games with Reno, posting a .302/.432/.434 slash line with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 12 RBI.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Rainiers, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Andy Weber: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

Matt Mervis: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Serigo Alcantara: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Ivan Melendez: 1-for-5, 1 3B

RNO @ TAC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool

9/5/25, 10: 47 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ TAC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 1 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779515/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Tacoma Rainiers 9, Reno Aces 6 Sep 5th, 2025 Aces starting lineup: Kristian Robinson (CF), Tommy Troy (2B), Andy Weber (3B), Matt Mervis (1B), A.J. Vukovich (LF), Aramis Garcia (C), Ivan Melendez (DH), Cristian Pache (RF), Sergio Alcántara (SS), Dylan Ray (P), Rainiers starting lineup: Samad Taylor (LF), Rhylan Thomas (CF), Ryan Bliss (2B), Ben Williamson (3B), Leody Taveras (RF), Miles Mastrobuoni (SS), Spencer Packard (1B), Blake Hunt (C), Victor Labrada (DH), Michael Mariot (P), Umpires -- HP: Casey James. 1B: Evin Johnson. 3B: Kaleb Martin.

Gametime Weather: 75 degrees, Cloudy.

Wind: 1 mph, Calm.

First pitch by Michael Mariot at 7:07 PM. local time.

Aces 1st (Aces 0, Rainiers 0) -- Kristian Robinson singles to shallow left field. Kristian Robinson steals 2nd base. Tommy Troy flies out to Rhylan Thomas, Kristian Robinson to 3rd. Andy Weber flies out to Leody Taveras. Matt Mervis strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 1st (Rainiers 1, Aces 0) -- Samad Taylor reaches on fielding error by Kristian Robinson, Samad Taylor to 3rd. Rhylan Thomas lines out to Matt Mervis. Ryan Bliss doubles to left-center field, Samad Taylor scores. Ryan Bliss caught stealing 3rd base, Dylan Ray to Andy Weber. Ben Williamson struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 2nd (Rainiers 1, Aces 0) -- A.J. Vukovich pops out to Ryan Bliss. Aramis Garcia hit by pitch. Ivan Melendez strikes out swinging. Cristian Pache strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 2nd (Rainiers 2, Aces 0) -- Leody Taveras hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch. Miles Mastrobuoni grounds out, Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis. Spencer Packard hit by pitch. Blake Hunt lines out to Cristian Pache. Victor Labrada walks, Spencer Packard to 2nd. Samad Taylor flies out to Cristian Pache.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 3rd (Rainiers 2, Aces 1) -- Sergio Alcántara doubles down the right-field line. Kristian Robinson flies out to Leody Taveras, Sergio Alcántara to 3rd. Tommy Troy hit by pitch. Tommy Troy picked o ! and caught stealing 2nd base, Michael Mariot to Spencer Packard to Miles Mastrobuoni to Ryan Bliss to Miles Mastrobuoni, Sergio Alcántara scores. Andy Weber pops out to Ben Williamson in foul territory.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 3rd (Rainiers 2, Aces 1) -- Rhylan Thomas lines out to Kristian Robinson. Ryan Bliss strikes out swinging. Ben Williamson grounds out, Sergio Alcántara to Matt Mervis.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 4th (Rainiers 2, Aces 1) -- Matt Mervis singles to right field. A.J. Vukovich grounds into double play, Miles Mastrobuoni to Ryan Bliss to Spencer Packard, Matt Mervis out at 2nd, A.J. Vukovich out at 1st. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Rainiers 4th (Rainiers 4, Aces 1) -- Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Leody Taveras walks. Miles Mastrobuoni doubles to left-center field, Leody Taveras scores. Spencer Packard grounds out, Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis, Miles Mastrobuoni to 3rd. Blake Hunt walks. Victor Labrada out on a sacrifice fly to Kristian Robinson, Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Samad Taylor singles to deep shortstop, Blake Hunt to 2nd. Rhylan Thomas grounds out to Matt Mervis.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB) Aces 5th (Rainiers 4, Aces 2) -- Ivan Melendez triples to right-center field. Aces challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Cristian Pache struck out looking.

Sergio Alcántara singles to right field, Ivan Melendez scores. Pitcher Change: Collin Snider replaces Michael Mariot. Kristian Robinson grounds into a force out, Miles Mastrobuoni to Ryan Bliss, Sergio Alcántara out at 2nd. Tommy Troy grounds into a force out, fielded by Ryan Bliss, Kristian Robinson out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 5th (Rainiers 4, Aces 2) -- Ryan Bliss walks. Ben Williamson grounds into double play, Andy Weber to Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis, Ryan Bliss out at 2nd, Ben Williamson out at 1st. Leody Taveras pops out to Aramis Garcia in foul territory.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 6th (Rainiers 4, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Austin Kitchen replaces Collin Snider. Andy Weber singles to left field. Matt Mervis flies out to Rhylan Thomas. A.J.

Vukovich grounds out, Miles Mastrobuoni to Spencer Packard, Andy Weber to 2nd. Aramis Garcia singles to center field, Andy Weber scores. Ivan Melendez strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 6th (Rainiers 5, Aces 3) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Amendt replaces Dylan Ray. Miles Mastrobuoni doubles to left field. Spencer Packard lines out to A.J. Vukovich.

Blake Hunt singles to left-center field, Miles Mastrobuoni to 3rd. Victor Labrada singles to right field, Miles Mastrobuoni scores; Blake Hunt to 2nd. Passed ball by Aramis Garcia, Blake Hunt to 3rd; Victor Labrada to 2nd. Samad Taylor grounds out, Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis. Rhylan Thomas walks. O ! ensive Substitution: Pinch hitter Cade Marlowe replaces Ryan Bliss on a 0-1 count. Cade Marlowe flies out to A.J. Vukovich.

(1 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Aces 7th (Aces 6, Rainiers 5) -- Pitcher Change: Troy Taylor replaces Austin Kitchen. Cade Marlowe remains in the game as the left fielder. Defensive switch from left field to 2nd for Samad Taylor. Cristian Pache walks. Sergio Alcántara lines out to Rhylan Thomas. Kristian Robinson strikes out swinging. Wild pitch by Troy Taylor, Cristian Pache to 2nd. Tommy Troy walks. Pitcher Change: Josh Fleming replaces Troy Taylor. Andy Weber singles to right field, Cristian Pache scores; Tommy Troy scores; Andy Weber to 3rd; fielding error by Cade Marlowe. Matt Mervis singles through the hole at second base, Andy Weber scores. A.J. Vukovich flies out to Leody Taveras.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 7th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Pitcher Change: Juan Morillo replaces Kyle Amendt. Ben Williamson grounds out, Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis. Leody Taveras lines out to Kristian Robinson. Miles Mastrobuoni walks. Spencer Packard singles to left-center field, Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Blake Hunt grounds into a force out, Sergio Alcántara to Tommy Troy, Spencer Packard out at 2nd.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

9/5/25, 10: 47 -ÃÂ¯ PM RNO @ TAC | Box Score | MLB Research Tool Page 2 of 2 https://research.mlb.com/games/779515/box-score#boxscoreType=PBP Aces 8th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Pitcher Change: Michael Fulmer replaces Josh Fleming. Aramis Garcia strikes out swinging. Ivan Melendez reaches on throwing error by Ben Williamson. Cristian Pache struck out looking. Sergio Alcántara walks, Ivan Melendez to 2nd. Kristian Robinson strikes out swinging.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB) Rainiers 8th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Pitcher Change: Matt Foster replaces Juan Morillo. Victor Labrada pops out to Andy Weber. Samad Taylor pops out to Sergio Alcántara. Rhylan Thomas flies out to Cristian Pache.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 9th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Pitcher Change: Casey Legumina replaces Michael Fulmer. Tommy Troy walks. Andy Weber singles to right field, Tommy Troy to 2nd.

Matt Mervis struck out looking. A.J. Vukovich struck out looking. Rainiers challenged (pitch result), call on the field was upheld: Aramis Garcia walks, Tommy Troy to 3rd; Andy Weber to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Guillo Zuñiga replaces Casey Legumina. Ivan Melendez pops out to Samad Taylor.

(0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB) Rainiers 9th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Cade Marlowe grounds out, Tommy Troy to Matt Mervis. Ben Williamson strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras struck out looking.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) Aces 10th (Aces 6, Rainiers 6) -- Ivan Melendez starts inning at 2nd base. Cristian Pache walks. Sergio Alcántara strikes out swinging. Kristian Robinson grounds into double play, Guillo Zuñiga to Samad Taylor to Spencer Packard, Cristian Pache out at 2nd, Kristian Robinson out at 1st.

(0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB) Rainiers 10th (Rainiers 9, Aces 6) -- Pitcher Change: Kyle Nelson replaces Matt Foster. Leody Taveras starts inning at 2nd base. Miles Mastrobuoni walks. Spencer Packard grounds into a force out, Matt Mervis to Sergio Alcántara, Leody Taveras to 3rd; Miles Mastrobuoni out at 2nd. Blake Hunt hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-2 pitch, Leody Taveras scores; Spencer Packard scores.

(3 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB) WP: Guillo Zuñiga (1 - 0) LP: Kyle Nelson (0 - 4) Time: 3:30.

Attendance: 6,927.







